News Live: Govt seeks Rs 13,000cr additional dividend from RBI

Will not allow Dhinakaran to use party name: AIADMK

The AIADMK said it would not allow its side-lined leader TTV Dhinakaran to use the party name, adding that it would seek legal recourse in the matter. The moves follows the Delhi High Court allowing Dhinakaran's plea for allotment of a common symbol and a suitable name of his choice for the party faction led by him, reports PTI.