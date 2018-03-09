News Live: Govt seeks Rs 13,000cr additional dividend from RBI

Live now
Mar 09, 2018 03:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.
Sign in with
highlights
Govt seeks Rs 13,000cr additional dividend from RBI
BS-VI could be a drag on Honda’s expansion plans
Irda cuts third-party motor premiums for some categories
JPMorgan sees possible 40% correction in equity markets
Adani, Essar, Jaypee power plants in stressed projects list
Over dozen PSBs to get Rs 46K cr capital infusion by March-end
Impossible to return to India: Mehul Choksi tells CBI
PNB may be given 1 year to provision against Rs 12,646cr fraud
RCom's plans to sell infra assets to Jio get CCI nod
Macron seeks to replace Britain as India's gateway to Europe
GST Council to ease return filing rules at Saturday meet
TDP ministers quit Modi govt, party to remain in NDA
Torrent Pharma may make Rs 16K cr binding offer for Sanofi’s European unit
BoB, BoI's exposure to South Africa-based Gupta family at Rs 174cr
Trump hardens stand on China, India; doubles down on 'reciprocal tax'
Trump signs order on steel, aluminium tariffs
Trump ready to meet Kim Jong Un by May
Govt seeks Rs 13,000cr additional dividend from RBI
The government said it had sought Rs 13,000 crore more from the Reserve Bank over the Rs 30,659 crore surplus fund it transferred earlier, reports PTI.
Here are the top headlines at 3 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak
BS-VI could be a drag on Honda’s expansion plans
The expected cost increase in relation to the adoption of Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) technology may have prompted Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) to review its expansion plans, reports Moneycontrol News’ Swaraj Baggonkar. HMSI’s unwillingness stems from fears that consumers may hesitate to replace or buy new two-wheelers.
Sensex, Nifty turn negative; PSU banks bleed
Volatility gripped the market in the final hour of trade as benchmarks shed all gains and were trading in the red. The Nifty was trading around the 10,200-mark. PSU banks and midcaps continue to bleed. Metal stocks took a beating, falling over 1.5%. IT index stood out among other sectoral indices.
Irda cuts third-party motor premiums for some categories
There is good news for car and two-wheeler owners. Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India has proposed to reduce third party premiums in certain segments starting April 1. After the revision, third party premiums for cars less than 1,000cc and two-wheelers under 75cc will come down by 10% and 25%, respectively. In several categories (as per engine capacity), the premiums have been left unchanged.
Will not allow Dhinakaran to use party name: AIADMK
The AIADMK said it would not allow its side-lined leader TTV Dhinakaran to use the party name, adding that it would seek legal recourse in the matter. The moves follows the Delhi High Court allowing Dhinakaran's plea for allotment of a common symbol and a suitable name of his choice for the party faction led by him, reports PTI.
Here are the top headlines at 2 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak
HC grants interim protection to Karti against ED arrest in INX Media case
The Delhi High Court granted interim protection from arrest to Karti Chidambaram, son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, till March 20 in the INX Media money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate, reports PTI. Justice S Ravindra Bhat also made it clear that in case the special court grants Karti bail in the CBI case, which has registered a corruption case against him, the ED will not arrest him till the next hearing before it. The court also issued a notice and sought a response of the Centre and the ED on Karti's plea challenging the issuance of summons and proceedings initiated against him in the money laundering case.
Jet Air to close order for 75 narrow-body planes by March-end
Jet Airways is likely to close an order for another 75 narrow-bodied planes by March-end, its chief executive Vinay Dube said.
NCLT approves Airtel-Telenor merger
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the proposed merger of Telenor India with Bharti Airtel. The bench approved the scheme with certain conditions.
AAI chalks out Rs 18,000cr capex plan for next 4 years
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has chalked out a programme for upgradation of airports with an expenditure of Rs 18,000 crore in the next four years. This even as the Civil Aviation Ministry hopes to move the amendment of the AAI Act, 1994 in the ongoing budget session, a top ministry official said.
Market continues to trade higher; Nifty eyes 10,300
The market continues to trade higher with nearly half a percent gains, taking a positive lead from Asian peers. The Sensex is up more than 100 points and the Nifty is inching towards 10,300 levels. Midcaps continue to underperform.
JPMorgan sees possible 40% correction in equity markets
JPMorgan Chase & Co executive Daniel Pinto warned equity markets could fall as much as 40% in the next two to three years. “It could be a deep correction,” said Pinto, the bank’s co-president, in an interview with Bloomberg Television “It could be between 20% to 40% depending on the valuation.”
Here are the top headlines at 1 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak
FinMin sees continuation in V-shaped economic recovery
The 7.2% expansion in the economy during October-December quarter has put the country in one of the highest growth bracket in the world and recovery will continue to be sharp going ahead, Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said. "We have said this earlier that the first quarter (of FY18) was where we bottomed out, and we would see a very strong V-shaped recovery. The growth in the second and third quarter brings evidence to that," Garg said.
Adani, Essar, Jaypee power plants in stressed projects list
Thermal power projects promoted by Adani, Essar, Jaypee and Lanco figure in the list of 34 stressed electricity projects with total capacity of over 40 GW mentioned in a Parliamentary panel report. According to report on Stressed/Non-performing Assets in Electricity, tabled in Parliament by Standing Committee on Energy, the total outstanding debt in these stressed project is of the tune of Rs 1.74 lakh crore as of June, 2017 based on RBI data.
The Delhi court has extended the judicial custody of Karti Chidambaram's CA S Bhaskararaman till March 22.
Market holds on to gains; IT stocks outperform
Benchmark indices maintain an uptrend, amid volatility, following positive global cues. The Sensex is up more than 100 points and the Nifty is inching towards 10,300 levels. IT outperforms sectoral as well as benchmark indices, rising nearly a percent.
MFs' AUM drops by Rs 21,000cr to Rs 22.2 lakh cr in Feb
The asset base of mutual fund (MF) industry declined by nearly Rs 21,000 crore to Rs 22.2 lakh crore at the end of February, mainly due to outflow from the debt segment. In comparison, the assets under management (AUM) of the MF industry, comprising 42 players, were at an all-time high of Rs 22.41 lakh crore at the end of January, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) shows.
Direct tax mop up rises 19.5% to Rs 7.44 lakh cr in Apr-Feb
The Direct Tax collection has risen 19.5% to Rs 7.44 lakh crore in the April-February period of the current fiscal, buoyed by a strong pick up in corporate tax. The net direct tax collection represents 74.3% of the Rs 10.05 lakh crore as per the revised estimates given in Union Budget 2018-19, presented in Parliament last month.
The Central Bureau of Investigation has moved an application seeking six days custody of Karti Chidambaram.
Biplab Kumar Deb takes oath as Chief Minister of Tripura, assuming charge of the first BJP government in the state.
Here are the top headlines at 12 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take charge of the Civil Aviation Ministry post the resignation of Ashok Gajapathi Rahu.
Market consolidates, midcap underperform
Market continues to consolidate as the Nifty is trading in a tight range of 30 points. PSU Banks continue to trade weak, with the PSU Bank index down over 1.5%.
Dilip Buildcon bags Rs 770cr road project from NHAI
Highway developer Dilip Buildcon (DBL) said it has bagged a road project worth Rs 770.04 crore in Uttar Pradesh from NHAI. "The company has been declared L-1 bidder by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a new engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) project in Uttar Pradesh," Dilip Buildcon said in a BSE filing. The project is for rehabilitation and upgradation of two-lane to four-lane of national highway stretch Dagamagpur-Lalganj section of NH-7, it said. The project completion period is 30 months.
HG Infra makes muted debut; stock lists at issue price
HG Infra Engineering made a muted debut on the bourses, with its shares listing at Rs 270 - the same as its issue price. Within minutes of listing, the shares of the company touched an intra-day high of Rs 274.70, before touching a low of Rs 263.60 on the BSE. On the NSE, the stock opened at Rs 270 and then touched an early high of Rs 274.70 and a low of Rs 265.
Renuka Sugars VC & MD Narendra Murkumbi resigns
Shree Renuka Sugars said its Vice Chairman and Managing Director Narendra Murkumbi has resigned. The board has accepted his resignation, the country's leading sugar refiner said in a regulatory filing. Murkumbi will continue to hold this position during the notice period, which extends for 90 days or until completion of the open offer being made by Wilmar Sugar Holdings, whichever is later. The company has allotted 481,843,884 equity shares to Wilmar Sugar Holding.
In breaking news, resignations of TDP MPs Ashok Gajapathi Raju and YS Chowdary have been accepted by the President.