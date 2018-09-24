News LIVE: Govt likely to rule out raising tariffs on gold imports

Rohingya crisis: UN has 'no right to interfere' says Myanmar army chief

Myanmar's army chief said the United Nations had no right to interfere in the sovereignty of the country a week after a UN probe called for him and other top generals to be prosecuted for "genocide" against the Rohingya minority.

The defiant response is the army chief's first public reaction since a UN fact-finding mission urged the Security Council to refer Myanmar's top military brass to the International Criminal Court (ICC). (PTI)