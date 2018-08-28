News Live: Google pledges to donate $1 million for relief and restoration work in Kerala, say reports

Live now
Aug 28, 2018
Google pledges to donate $1 million for relief and restoration work in Kerala
Google pledges to donate $1 million for relief and restoration work in Kerala. Google also activated the "person finder" tool, which found 22,000 records.
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) extends the deadline for filing of Income Tax Returns from 31st August to 15th September for all assesses from Kerala, due to the disruption caused by the recent floods in the state.
The Patiala House Court in Delhi has announced a hearing on charges against Misa Bharti, her husband and others in a money laundering case on 20 September.
SC dismisses Upendra Rai's plea against ED official Rajeshwar Singh
The Supreme Court dismissed a plea of journalist Upendra Rai seeking to restrain Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer Rajeshwar Singh from conducting probe against him in a graft case.
A bench of Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan said the cases lodged against Rai have nothing to do with the 2G case pending before it and his plea is not maintainable in the present set of proceedings. (PTI)
DMK to ask Centre to confer Bharat Ratna to former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi.
Durai Murugan elected as the DMK's treasurer.
ICICI Pru MF sells 4.61 million shares of ICICI Securities bought to salvage IPO
Asset management company ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund recently sold a part of the stake it bought in ICICI Securities to bail out the group company’s initial public offering, according to reports in the media.
Khalistani radicals oppose Yogi Adityanath and Mohan Bhagwat's US trip. (News18)
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway confirms investment in Paytm parent company
Berkshire Hathaway Inc invested Rs 2500 crore ($356 million) in the Indian company behind digital payments firm Paytm, according to a source with direct knowledge of the deal, in a foray by the conglomerate into India and the financial payments industry. (Reuters)
