App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Aug 28, 2018 08:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News Live: Google pledges to donate $1 million for relief and restoration work in Kerala, say reports

This blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.

highlights

  • Aug 28, 08:33 PM (IST)

    Google pledges to donate $1 million for relief and restoration work in Kerala
    Google pledges to donate $1 million for relief and restoration work in Kerala. Google also activated the "person finder" tool, which found 22,000 records.

  • Aug 28, 07:44 PM (IST)
  • Aug 28, 07:17 PM (IST)

    The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) extends the deadline for filing of Income Tax Returns from 31st August to 15th September for all assesses from Kerala, due to the disruption caused by the recent floods in the state. 

  • Aug 28, 07:07 PM (IST)
  • Aug 28, 06:56 PM (IST)

    The Patiala House Court in Delhi has announced a hearing on charges against Misa Bharti, her husband and others in a money laundering case on 20 September.

  • Aug 28, 03:47 PM (IST)
  • Aug 28, 01:04 PM (IST)
  • Aug 28, 11:30 AM (IST)

    SC dismisses Upendra Rai's plea against ED official Rajeshwar Singh

    The Supreme Court dismissed a plea of journalist Upendra Rai seeking to restrain Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer Rajeshwar Singh from conducting probe against him in a graft case.

    A bench of Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan said the cases lodged against Rai have nothing to do with the 2G case pending before it and his plea is not maintainable in the present set of proceedings. (PTI)

    Read the full story here.

  • Aug 28, 11:25 AM (IST)
  • Aug 28, 11:21 AM (IST)

    DMK to ask Centre to confer Bharat Ratna to former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi.

  • Aug 28, 10:47 AM (IST)

    Durai Murugan elected as the DMK's treasurer.

  • Aug 28, 10:39 AM (IST)
  • Aug 28, 10:28 AM (IST)

    ICICI Pru MF sells 4.61 million shares of ICICI Securities bought to salvage IPO

    Asset management company ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund recently sold a part of the stake it bought in ICICI Securities to bail out the group company’s initial public offering, according to reports in the media. 

    Read the full story here. 

  • Aug 28, 10:20 AM (IST)

    Khalistani radicals oppose Yogi Adityanath and Mohan Bhagwat's US trip. (News18)

  • Aug 28, 08:21 AM (IST)
  • Aug 28, 08:10 AM (IST)

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway confirms investment in Paytm parent company

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc invested Rs 2500 crore ($356 million) in the Indian company behind digital payments firm Paytm, according to a source with direct knowledge of the deal, in a foray by the conglomerate into India and the financial payments industry. (Reuters)

    Read the full story here. 

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.