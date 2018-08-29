App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Aug 29, 2018 10:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News Live: Diesel prices rise to record high, petrol increases by 13 paise

This blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.

highlights

  • Aug 29, 09:53 AM (IST)

    Diesel prices hit new record high, petrol prices rise 13 paise

    The price of petrol rose by 13 paise to Rs 78.18 per litre in the National Capital Region on August 29, while that of diesel rose by 14 paise to Rs 69.75 per litre

    Read the full story here

  • Aug 29, 09:33 AM (IST)
  • Aug 29, 08:19 AM (IST)

    Kochi Airport to resume operations

    Kochi Airport to resume operations. Operations at the airport have been suspended since August 14 due to the floods that hit Kerala earlier this month. 

  • Aug 29, 08:14 AM (IST)
  • Aug 29, 07:52 AM (IST)

    Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.

