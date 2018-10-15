News LIVE: Delhi court grants bail to Jindal, others in coal scam related case

Live now
Oct 15, 2018 10:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
China meddled in US elections too, says Trump
President Donald Trump has alleged China, in addition to Russia, meddled in the 2016 US presidential elections.
Last month, chairing a UN Security Council meeting on the sidelines of the UN general Assembly in New York, Trump had alleged that China was trying to interfere in the 2018 mid-term polls and that it did not want him to be the president. China has denied these allegations.
However, for the first time Trump came out in open to say that China also meddled in the 2016 presidential elections.
Jet fails to give date for payment of Sept salaries of senior staff, pilots
Naresh Goyal-promoted Jet Airways, which is facing a severe cash crunch, has failed to give any firm date for payment of September salary to its senior management, pilots and engineers, a source said.
On September 6, after it defaulted on payment of August salary, the airline had informed that the salary of these three categories of staffers would be paid in two tranches - on 11th and 26th of the month - till November.
Therefore, the August salary was to be paid on September 11 and September 26 while September salary on October 11 and October 26, and so on.
Maharashtra: NCP to protest against water scarcity, fuel price rise, load-shedding
The Nationalist Congress Party will hold rallies in Maharashtra from today to protest against water scarcity, rising fuel prices and load-shedding, state unit chief Jayant Patil said.
The party plans to stop vehicles of ministers on official visits as the state government is not addressing the issues of the common man, Patil said last week.
Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi are Rs 82.72 per litre and Rs 75.46 per litre (increase by Rs 0.08), respectively. Petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai are Rs 88.18 per litre and Rs 79.11 per litre (increase by Rs 0.09), respectively.
Wholesale inflation, based on monthly WPI, stood at 5.13% (provisional) for the month of September, 2018 (over September, 2017) as compared to 4.53% (provisional) for the previous month and 3.14% during the corresponding month of the previous year.
Nun rape: Kerala HC grants bail to Bishop Franco Mulakkal
The Kerala High Court Monday granted conditional bail to Roman Catholic Bishop Franco Mulakkal, arrested over allegations of repeatedly raping and sexually assaulting a nun.
Granting the bail, Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan directed the accused Bishop to surrender his passport and not to enter Kerala state except for appearing before the probe officer once in two weeks on Saturdays.
Four arrested for assault on TV journalist in Mumbai
Four persons have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a television journalist near his house in south Mumbai, police said today.
The accused, all city residents aged between 20 and 25 years, were nabbed late Sunday night from Tardeo area, a senior police official said.
Shatrughan Sinha criticises BJP govt over Rafale deal
Disgruntled BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha criticised the BJP government at the Centre over the Rafale deal.
He said a French publication had quoted former French president Francois Hollande as saying that the Indian government had proposed Reliance Defence as a partner for the French aerospace major Dassault Aviation for the deal.
L&T arm bags orders worth Rs 1,000 cr in Q2
Infrastructure major Larsen and Toubro (L&T) Monday said that its heavy engineering arm has bagged additional orders worth over Rs 1,000 crore during the September quarter.
The L&T Heavy Engineering, the heavy engineering arm of Larsen & Toubro, has secured additional orders worth 1,050 crore in the second quarter this fiscal.
Trump admits climate change not a 'hoax'
President Donald Trump on Sunday backed off from is claim that climate change is a hoax, but said that it's not man-made with permanent impacts and climate will "change back again".
In an interview with CBS News' '60 Minutes', Trump accused scientists of having a "very big political agenda" and asserted that he does not want to put the US, the second-largest emitter of greenhouse gasses, at a disadvantage in responding to climate change.
West Bengal Pollution Control Board to set up more pollution monitoring stations in Kolkata
The West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) is organising campaigns across schools in the state to create awareness about greenhouse gas emissions and will set up five more pollution monitoring stations here.
In the metropolis, the WBPCB has taken measures like recycling of toxic waste materials and undertaken campaigns to stop use of plastic carry bags of less than 50 microns, WBPCB Chairman Kalyan Rudra told PTI on Saturday.
Ecuador partly restores internet access for WikiLeaks founder Assange
Ecuador has restored partial internet access to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who took refuge in the country's London Embassy more than six years ago, WikiLeaks and an Assange lawyer said separately last week.
The move comes nearly six months after the Ecuadorean government suspended Assange's communications in March, after he discussed issues on social media that could damage the country's diplomatic relations, including a diplomatic crisis between London and Moscow as well as Catalonian separatism.
At least 4 people barged into Havanur Public School, located in Bengaluru's Agrahara Sasarahalli area, and killed the school principal yesterday. One of the accused was injured and shifted to hospital. Case has been registered. More details awaited, reports ANI.
Air India crew member falls off aircraft, hospitalised
A 53-year-old air hostess suffered serious injuries after falling off an Air India aircraft which was getting ready for departure for New Delhi from the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport here, a source said today.
The incident happened on Air India flight AI 864 operating on Mumbai-Delhi route, according to the airline source.
"The woman crew member was closing the door for the push back when she fell from the aircraft, " the source said. She has been admitted to Nanavati Hospital.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet CEOs of global oil and gas companies at 10 am today.
