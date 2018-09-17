News LIVE: CBI writes to Facebook ,Cambridge Analytica for information on alleged data theft, say reports

Petrol price crosses Rs 82/ltr mark in Delhi, close to 89.5/ltr in Mumbai

The petrol price is marching towards the Rs 90 per litre-mark in Mumbai on the day with an increase of 15 paise per litre. The revised price of petrol was recorded at Rs 89.44/litre. The diesel price also jumped 7 paise per litre and touched Rs 78.33/litre, highest ever in Mumbai, according to a price notification issued by Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).

In Delhi, the petrol price crossed the Rs 82/litre-mark. As per the state-owned oil company, the fuel price shot to Rs 82.06/litre with an increase of 15 paise/litre. The diesel touched Rs 73.78/litre, up 6 paise for a litre from September 16.