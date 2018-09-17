App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Sep 17, 2018 07:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News LIVE: CBI writes to Facebook ,Cambridge Analytica for information on alleged data theft, say reports

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Sep 17, 07:15 PM (IST)
  • Sep 17, 07:08 PM (IST)

    The strength of the dollar has been impacting all the  emerging market currencies, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

  • Sep 17, 07:18 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | The CBI has taken over the investigation from the Mumbai Police in a case involving the hacking of a Union Bank of India Nostro account with Citi Bank , New York City. The case involved an attempt to divert $30.01 million (Rs 201 crore) to a SIinoPac bank account, belonging to unknown people in Hong Kong in July 2016.

  • Sep 17, 06:33 PM (IST)
  • Sep 17, 06:32 PM (IST)

    Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that the bank lending before 2008 was Rs 18 lakh crore. He said that the bank lending jumped to Rs 55 lakh crore between 2008 and 2014.

  • Sep 17, 06:29 PM (IST)

    Kumar said that the bank boards of these 3 banks will examine the amalgamation proposal. The merger will help improve operational efficiency and customer services.

  • Sep 17, 06:20 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Dena Bank, Bank of Baroda (BoB) and Vijaya Bank to consider merger to form single entity, but will continue to work independently, says Rajeev Kumar, says Secretary of Department of Financial Servies. 

  • Sep 17, 04:09 PM (IST)
  • Sep 17, 03:07 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | The Congress party in Goa has submitted a letter to the governor, seeking to form a governor following the ailing health of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, according to a tweet from the Hindustan Times.

  • Sep 17, 01:49 PM (IST)

    HDFC Bank has hiked base rates by 20 basis points to 9.15 percent, effective from September 19, 2018

  • Sep 17, 12:13 PM (IST)

    Manipur lynching case: Action taken against a sub-inspector, 3 other officers

    Three days after a 26-year-old man was lynched in Imphal West district on suspicion of being a vehicle lifter, police have suspended a sub-inspector and terminated the services of three other officers.

  • Sep 17, 11:38 AM (IST)

    Redington board has approved buyback of over 1.1 crore equity shares at Rs 125 per share.

  • Sep 17, 10:23 AM (IST)

    The HD Kumaraswamy-led Karnataka government has cut the fuel price by Rs 2 per litre in the state, say various media reports.

  • Sep 17, 09:43 AM (IST)
  • Sep 17, 08:55 AM (IST)

    A massive fire early Sunday gutted the Bagree Market here housing nearly 1,000 business establishments, causing huge losses to traders ahead of the Durga puja festival.
    The blaze, which erupted around 2.30 am on the ground floor of the multi-storey building in the congested Canning Street, continues to rage on, the Director General of West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services, Jagmohan, said.

  • Sep 17, 08:36 AM (IST)

    Amazon is investigating allegations that some of its staff sold confidential customer data to third party companies particularly in China, as per a report by The Wall Street Journal.
    According to the newspaper, which did not give figures, employees of the online giant sell internal data and other confidential information -- usually through intermediaries -- to merchants who sell their goods on the US giant's website.

  • Sep 17, 08:31 AM (IST)

    Petrol price crosses Rs 82/ltr mark in Delhi, close to 89.5/ltr in Mumbai

    The petrol price is marching towards the Rs 90 per litre-mark in Mumbai on the day with an increase of 15 paise per litre. The revised price of petrol was recorded at Rs  89.44/litre. The diesel price also jumped 7 paise per litre and touched Rs 78.33/litre, highest ever in Mumbai, according to a price notification issued by Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).

    In Delhi, the petrol price crossed the Rs 82/litre-mark. As per the state-owned oil company, the fuel price shot to Rs 82.06/litre with an increase of 15 paise/litre. The diesel touched Rs 73.78/litre, up 6 paise for a litre from September 16.

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.