News Live: Bitcoin falls back below $9,000 after Japan adds to regulatory uncertainty

Live now
Mar 23, 2018 08:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.
Sign in with
highlights
Bitcoin falls back below $9,000 after Japan adds to regulatory uncertainty
India may be in a position to retaliate: US on tariff hikes
China strikes back in trade spat, aims tariffs at $3bn US goods
Trump announces $60bn tariffs on Chinese imports
Bitcoin falls back below $9,000 after Japan adds to regulatory uncertainty
Bitcoin failed to hold above $9,000 after reports of increased scrutiny on cryptocurrencies by Japanese regulators, reports CNBC. The cryptocurrency hit a low of $8,495.10 and was trading 3% lower near $8,600 as of 09:12 pm, according to CoinDesk's bitcoin price index. Japan's Financial Services Agency plans to issue a warning against Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency exchange Binance for operating in the country without registration, Reuters reported. If Binance does not heed the warning, the agency will file a criminal complaint.
Asian stocks sink as trade tensions escalate; yen firms
Asian markets slumped on Friday, tracking sharp falls in US and European stocks, which took a hit on fears of a potential trade war, reports CNBC. In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 fell 3.59% in the morning after earlier dropping to its lowest levels in around five months. The broader Topix lost 2.88%.
Meanwhile, Seoul's benchmark Kospi index lost 2.25%, as shares fell broadly. Greater China markets plunged in early trade, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index sinking 3.09%. On the mainland, the Shanghai composite dropped 2.98% and the Shenzhen composite lost 3.3% as stocks came under pressure from mounting trade tensions.
Dow drops over 700 points on trade fears, posts worst day since Feb 8
US stocks fell sharply on Thursday, pressured by worries of a potential trade war and a decline in tech shares, reports CNBC. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 724.42 points to close at 23,957.89. The 2.9% decline was the worst since February 8. The S&P 500 fell 2.5% to 2,643.69, with seven of 11 sectors dropping more than 2%. The Nasdaq Composite pulled back 2.3% to close at 7,166.68.
India may be in a position to retaliate: US on tariff hikes
India may be in a position where it would want to retaliate, a top Trump administration official said, even as the US continues to be on the cusp of triggering a global trade war by unveiling high import tariffs on a number of items. The US Trade Representative (USTR), Robert Lighthizer, told lawmakers during a Congressional hearing that India's system is not open and has a lot of ‘vulnerabilities’. He was responding to a question from Senator Ben Cardin from Maryland, who shared concerns of the American spice industry that depend largely on countries such as India on the import of spices and are now fearing a retaliatory action from them.
The SGX Nifty is currently trading at 10,011, down 106.5 points, or 1.05%.
China strikes back in trade spat, aims tariffs at $3bn US goods
China unveiled plans to impose tariffs on US imports worth $3 billion in retaliation against US tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminium products, as the world’s two largest economies stood on the brink of a trade war, reports Reuters. China was considering a 15% tariff on US products including dried fruit, wine and steel pipes and a 25% tariff on pork products and recycled aluminium, the commerce ministry said in a statement. It has assembled a list of 128 US products in total that could be targeted if the two countries are unable to reach an agreement on trade issues, the ministry added.
Trump announces $60bn tariffs on Chinese imports
President Donald Trump signed an executive memorandum on Thursday that would impose retaliatory tariffs on Chinese imports worth $60 billion, reports CNBC. "This is the first of many" trade actions, Trump said as he signed the memo. The new measures are designed to penalise China for trade practices that the Trump administration says involve stealing American companies' intellectual property. They will primarily target certain products in the technology sector where China holds an advantage over the US.
The new measures follow a so-called 301 investigation led by US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer into China's potentially unfair trade practices with the US. Lighthizer's office will publish a list of targeted products in 15 days, and there will be a 30-day period for public comment, according to senior administration officials. The US Trade Representative's yet-to-be-released report covers 1,300 product lines, they said.