Aug 30, 2018 02:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News Live: Alagiri ready to accept Stalin as the leader of DMK if reinstated

This blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.

highlights

  • Aug 30, 02:40 PM (IST)

    Alagiri wants to be reinstated in DMK
    MK Alagiri said that he is ready to accept MK Stalin as the leader of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam if he is reinstated in the party. (News18)

  • Aug 30, 02:15 PM (IST)
  • Aug 30, 01:12 PM (IST)

    Law commission has still not come to a decision regarding One Nation, One Poll, says it is a complex issue (CNN-News 18)

  • Aug 30, 12:47 PM (IST)
  • Aug 30, 12:32 PM (IST)
  • Aug 30, 11:57 AM (IST)

    Videocon case: ICICI Bank pleads ignorance
    ICICI Bank has refuted market regulator SEBI's charge that it violated disclosure norms in the matter of loans granted to Videocon, by saying that it was unaware of any conflict of interest at that point in time.

    Read the full story here

  • Aug 30, 11:48 AM (IST)

    Two militants killed in Hajin area, J&K  
    Two militants have been killed so far after the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Hajin area of Bandipora district, Jammu and Kashmir.The search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire towards the security forces.

  • Aug 30, 11:05 AM (IST)

    Government to start free coaching for JEE, NEET from 2019
    In a major relief for students who cannot afford the hefty fees of coaching classes, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to convert its Test Practice Centres into teaching centres from next year. The centres will not charge any fees from students.

    Read the full story here

  • Aug 30, 10:19 AM (IST)

    Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin's son has been arrested by the NIA in Srinagar.

  • Aug 30, 10:04 AM (IST)
  • Aug 30, 09:08 AM (IST)

    Govt to approve Rs 5,000 crore UTI AMC IPO, according to a Mint report. 

  • Aug 30, 08:08 AM (IST)

    Pentagon official cautions India over buying Russian arms

    A top Pentagon official has cautioned India that there are no guarantees for a special waiver from US sanctions if it buys new weapons platforms from Russia.

    Washington is alarmed at the prospect of India, an increasingly important US military ally and the world's top defence importer, buying new systems from Russia, including its S-400 long-range, surface-to-air missile system. (PTI)
     

  • Aug 30, 07:52 AM (IST)

    US, Canada making progress in NAFTA talks

    Canada and the United States are making progress and could have a deal by Friday on a rewrite of the North American Free Trade Agreement, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.

    As the crucial phase of talks continued in Washington to try to bridge their differences, Trudeau's note of optimism raised the chances NAFTA would continue as a three-nation pact, despite President Donald Trump's threat on Monday to leave Canada on the sidelines. (PTI) 
     

  • Aug 30, 07:43 AM (IST)

    Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.

