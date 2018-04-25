App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Apr 25, 2018 01:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe…

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Security personnel stand guard outside Central Jail ahead of the trial court verdict in the rape case against self-styled godman Asaram in Jodhpur on Wednesday. (PTI)
1/10

Security personnel stand guard outside Central Jail ahead of the trial court verdict in the rape case against self-styled godman Asaram in Jodhpur on Wednesday. (PTI)
Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle attend the Dawn Service at Wellington Arch to commemorate Anzac Day in London, Britain. (Reuters)
2/10

Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle attend the Dawn Service at Wellington Arch to commemorate Anzac Day in London, Britain. (Reuters)
Policemen stand guard on the Grand Unification Bridge which leads to the Peace House, the venue for the inter-Korean summit, near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, South Korea. (Reuters)
3/10

Policemen stand guard on the Grand Unification Bridge which leads to the Peace House, the venue for the inter-Korean summit, near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, South Korea. (Reuters)
French President Emmanuel Macron toasts U.S. President Donald Trump during a State Dinner at the White House in Washington, US. (Reuters)
4/10

French President Emmanuel Macron toasts U.S. President Donald Trump during a State Dinner at the White House in Washington, US. (Reuters)
Students wait outside the examination centre to appear in the 12th standard CBSE board re-examination in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI)
5/10

Students wait outside the examination centre to appear in the 12th standard CBSE board re-examination in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI)
Native leaders perform a traditional prayer at a makeshift memorial on Yonge Street following a van that attacked multiple people in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Reuters)
6/10

Native leaders perform a traditional prayer at a makeshift memorial on Yonge Street following a van that attacked multiple people in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Reuters)
RSS Chief Mohan Rao Bhagwat performs 'Bhoomi Pujan' before the installation of 51 feet tall idol of Lord Shiva and proposed construction of Shree Rameshwaram Puja Dham in Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. (PTI)
7/10

RSS Chief Mohan Rao Bhagwat performs 'Bhoomi Pujan' before the installation of 51 feet tall idol of Lord Shiva and proposed construction of Shree Rameshwaram Puja Dham in Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. (PTI)
European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini arrives at an international conference on the future of Syria and the region, in Brussels, Belgium. (Reuters)
8/10

European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini arrives at an international conference on the future of Syria and the region, in Brussels, Belgium. (Reuters)
Supporters of Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan stage a rally in Yerevan, Armenia.(Reuters)
9/10

Supporters of Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan stage a rally in Yerevan, Armenia.(Reuters)
Police stand guard as people protest outside the Superior Court of Electoral Justice after Paraguay's presidential election results, in Asuncion, Paraguay. (Reuters)
10/10

Police stand guard as people protest outside the Superior Court of Electoral Justice after Paraguay's presidential election results, in Asuncion, Paraguay. (Reuters)

tags #Current Affairs #India #Slideshow #world

most popular

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.