News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/9 Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray offers tribute at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, in Mumbai. (PTI) 2/9 Chinese President Xi Jinping and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte inspect the honor guard during a welcoming ceremony at Villa Madama in Rome. (Reuters) 3/9 Islamic Jihad militants attend the funeral of Palestinian Jehad Hararah who was killed at the Israeli-Gaza border fence, in Gaza City. (Reuters) 4/9 Bangkok district officers prepare ballot boxes and other documents ahead of the general election at a local district office in Bangkok, Thailand. (Reuters) 5/9 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pays floral tributes to Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Shaheed Rajguru and Shaheed Sukhdev on the occasion of 'Shaheedi Diwas', at Delhi Legislative Complex in New Delhi. (PTI) 6/9 Firefighters try to douse flame after a fire broke out at a garment shop at Haibaragaon Bazar, Nagaon. (PTI) 7/9 A man passes through a section of the road damaged by Cyclone Idai in Nhamatanda about 50 kilometres from Beira, in Mozambique. As flood waters began to recede in parts of Mozambique, fears rose that the death toll could soar as bodies are revealed. (AP/PTI) 8/9 Lok Janshakti Party Hajipur candidate Pashupati Paras, Samastipur candidate Ramchandra Paswan and BJP's former MLA and Vaishali candidate Veena Devi wear garland with party Chief Ram Vilas Paswan during a press conference, in Patna. (PTI) 9/9 President Ram Nath Kovind administers the oath of office as Chairperson of Lokpal upon Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. (PTI) First Published on Mar 23, 2019 04:43 pm