you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2019 05:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives to attend a prayer meet during her visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, March 12, 2019. (Image: Reuters)
1/8

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives to attend a prayer meet during her visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad. (Image: Reuters)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi flanked by senior leaders Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi in a group photo after meeting of Congress Working Committee (CWC), on the anniversary of Dandi March, in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, March 12, 2019. (Image: Reuters)
2/8

Congress President Rahul Gandhi flanked by senior leaders Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi in a group photo after the meeting of Congress Working Committee (CWC), on the anniversary of Dandi March, in Ahmedabad. (Image: Reuters)
Workers prepare BJP party flags ahead of General Elections 2019, in Bhubaneswar, Tuesday, March 12, 2019. (Image: PTI)
3/8

Workers prepare BJP party flags ahead of General Elections 2019, in Bhubaneswar. (Image: PTI)
Tibetan activists protest to commemorate the anniversary of 1959 Tibetan uprising against Chinese rule, near the Chinese embassy in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 12, 2019. (Image: PTI)
4/8

Tibetan activists protest to commemorate the anniversary of 1959 Tibetan uprising against Chinese rule, near the Chinese embassy in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
World Wide Web inventor Tim Berners-Lee delivers a speech during an event marking 30 years of World Wide Web, on March 12, 2019 at the CERN in Meyrin near Geneva, Switzerland. (Image: Reuters)
5/8

World Wide Web inventor Tim Berners-Lee delivers a speech during an event marking 30 years of World Wide Web at the CERN in Meyrin near Geneva, Switzerland. (Image: Reuters)
Ethiopian police officers walk past the debris of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town of Bishoftu, near Addis Ababa, Ethiopia March 12, 2019. (Image: Reuters)
6/8

Ethiopian police officers walk past the debris of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town of Bishoftu, near Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. (Image: Reuters)
A British Union Jack flag is seen on the desk of a member of the European Parliament, ahead of a debate on the future of Europe, at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, March 12, 2019. (Image: Reuters)
7/8

A British Union Jack flag is seen on the desk of a member of the European Parliament, ahead of a debate on the future of Europe, at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France. (Image: Reuters)
Pro-Brexit leave the European Union supporters, left, and anti-Brexit remain in the European Union supporters take part in a protest outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Tuesday, March 12, 2019. (Image: AP)
8/8

Pro-Brexit leave the European Union supporters, left, and anti-Brexit remain in the European Union supporters take part in a protest outside the Houses of Parliament in London. (Image: AP)
First Published on Mar 12, 2019 05:26 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Slideshow #world

