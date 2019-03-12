News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives to attend a prayer meet during her visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad. (Image: Reuters) 2/8 Congress President Rahul Gandhi flanked by senior leaders Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi in a group photo after the meeting of Congress Working Committee (CWC), on the anniversary of Dandi March, in Ahmedabad. (Image: Reuters) 3/8 Workers prepare BJP party flags ahead of General Elections 2019, in Bhubaneswar. (Image: PTI) 4/8 Tibetan activists protest to commemorate the anniversary of 1959 Tibetan uprising against Chinese rule, near the Chinese embassy in New Delhi. (Image: PTI) 5/8 World Wide Web inventor Tim Berners-Lee delivers a speech during an event marking 30 years of World Wide Web at the CERN in Meyrin near Geneva, Switzerland. (Image: Reuters) 6/8 Ethiopian police officers walk past the debris of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town of Bishoftu, near Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. (Image: Reuters) 7/8 A British Union Jack flag is seen on the desk of a member of the European Parliament, ahead of a debate on the future of Europe, at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France. (Image: Reuters) 8/8 Pro-Brexit leave the European Union supporters, left, and anti-Brexit remain in the European Union supporters take part in a protest outside the Houses of Parliament in London. (Image: AP) First Published on Mar 12, 2019 05:26 pm