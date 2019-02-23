News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

A police officer holds his gun as protesters, carrying their national flag, march in the streets of the Algerian capital, Algiers, to denounce President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's bid for a fifth term. The 81-year-old Bouteflika announced this month that he plans to seek a new term in April presidential elections despite serious questions over his fitness for office after a 2013 stroke left him largely infirm. (AP/PTI)