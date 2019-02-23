News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Indian shooter Apurvi Chandela celebrates after winning a gold medal in the final of women's 10m Air Rifle during the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol. (PTI) 2/10 Badminton player PV Sindhu waves from the cockpit of twin-seater - HAL's Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas on the 4th day of 12th edition of AERO India 2019, at Yelahanka Air Base, in Bengaluru. (PTI) 3/10 Members of Naga Students Union hold placards as they raise slogans demanding an immediate Indo-Naga Solution during a protest march from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. (PTI) 4/10 Congress President Rahul Gandhi interacts with students on "Shiksha Dasha aur Disha" at JLN Stadium, in New Delhi. (PTI) 5/10 A backyard on Pryor Road in Limestone County is flooded in Decatur, Ala. More than 30 school districts in Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee closed Friday, in part because school buses couldn't navigate flooded roads. (AP/PTI) 6/10 Colombia's President Ivan Duque, Chile's President Sebastian Pinera and Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, attend a news conference outside the warehouse where international humanitarian aid for Venezuela is being stored, near the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela in Cucuta, Colombia. (Reuters) 7/10 Oscars preparations continue for the 91st Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US. (Reuters) 8/10 Indigenous people wounded during clashes in Venezuela are seen at a hospital, at the border between Venezuela and Brazil, in Pacaraima, Roraima state, Brazil. (Reuters) 9/10 Police detain Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAM-S) activists during their Raj Bhawan march against the Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case, in Patna. (PTI) 10/10 A police officer holds his gun as protesters, carrying their national flag, march in the streets of the Algerian capital, Algiers, to denounce President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's bid for a fifth term. The 81-year-old Bouteflika announced this month that he plans to seek a new term in April presidential elections despite serious questions over his fitness for office after a 2013 stroke left him largely infirm. (AP/PTI) First Published on Feb 23, 2019 04:47 pm