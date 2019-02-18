News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 F1 Team Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi pose with the car before Pre Season Testing at Circuit de Barcelona, Spain. (Image: Reuters) 2/10 Exterior view of the Peace Palace, which houses the International Court of Justice, or World Court, in The Hague, Netherlands, Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. India is taking Pakistan to the United Nations' highest court in an attempt to save the life of an Indian naval officer sentenced to death last month by a Pakistani military court after being convicted of espionage. (Image: AP) 3/10 Anaheim Ducks defenseman Michael Del Zotto (44) and defenseman Cam Fowler (4) battle for the puck with Washington Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana (13) in the third period at Honda Center. The Ducks defeated the Capitals 5-2. (Image: Reuters) 4/10 India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs Argentina's President Mauricio Macri as Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Macri's wife Juliana Awada look on during Macri's ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters) 5/10 J.B. Holmes poses for photos with Tiger Woods following his victory of the Genesis Open golf tournament at Riviera Country Club. (Image: Reuters) 6/10 NASCAR Cup Series driver Jaime McMurray (40), William Bryon (24) and driver Landon Cassill (00) during the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. (Image: Reuters) 7/10 Team Lebron forward Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warrior (35) celebrates winning the MVP after the 2019 NBA All-Star Game at Spectrum Center. (Image: Reuters) 8/10 The US Air Force Thunderbirds perform a flyover prior to the NASCAR Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. (Image: Reuters) 9/10 Tibetan monks unfold a giant thangka, a religious silk embroidery or painting displaying the Buddha portrait, amid snowfall at Langmu Lamasery during the Sunbathing Buddha Festival, in Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Gansu Province, China. (Image: Reuters) 10/10 Vendors sell tomatoes at Sabon-Garri market after the postponement of the presidential election in Kano, Nigeria. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Feb 18, 2019 03:21 pm