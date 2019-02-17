News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

A man holds a flare chanting the name of Gen. Hristo Lukov, who had supported Germany during the Second World War, depicted on his t-shirt, as people take part in the "Lukov March," staged by the far-right Bulgarian National Union, in Sofia, Bulgaria. Bulgarian nationalists have marched through Sofia, the country's capital, to honor a World War II general known for his anti-Semitic and pro-Nazi activities. The annual Lukov March, staged by the far-right Bulgarian National Union, attracted hundreds of dark-clad supporters who walked through downtown Sofia holding torches and Bulgarian flags and chanting nationalist slogans. (Image: AP)