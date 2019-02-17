News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inauguration and foundation stone-laying ceremony of various development projects, in Begusarai Bihar. (Image: PTI) 2/10 Bohra community members hold placards against Thursday's Pulwama terror attack, in Nagpur. (Image: PTI) 3/10 Pro-independence demonstrators march waving esteladas or independence flags, during a demonstration supporting the imprisoned pro-independence political leaders in Barcelona, Spain. Hundred of thousands of Catalan separatists are marching in Barcelona to proclaim the innocence of 12 of their leaders who are on trial for their role in a failed 2017 secession bid. (Image: AP) 4/10 A man holds a flare chanting the name of Gen. Hristo Lukov, who had supported Germany during the Second World War, depicted on his t-shirt, as people take part in the "Lukov March," staged by the far-right Bulgarian National Union, in Sofia, Bulgaria. Bulgarian nationalists have marched through Sofia, the country's capital, to honor a World War II general known for his anti-Semitic and pro-Nazi activities. The annual Lukov March, staged by the far-right Bulgarian National Union, attracted hundreds of dark-clad supporters who walked through downtown Sofia holding torches and Bulgarian flags and chanting nationalist slogans. (Image: AP) 5/10 Festival director Dieter Kosslick (centre) embraces a teddy bear given by jury members on the occasion of his eighteenth and final Berlinale, at the award ceremony of the 2019 Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin, Germany. (Image: AP) 6/10 A soldier is fed snake blood during the Cobra Gold multilateral military exercise in Chanthaburi, Thailand. (Image: Reuters) 7/10 Folk artists perform fire dragon dance amid firecrackers to celebrate the Firecracker Dragon Festival during Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China. (Image: Reuters) 8/10 Gyde Jensen, member of the Bundestag, Claudia Roth, Bundestag Vice President and Women Journalists Without Chains co-founder and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Tawakkol Karman pose for a photo during the annual Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany. (Image: Reuters) 9/10 Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins in the Slam Dunk Contest during the NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Spectrum Center. (Image: Reuters) 10/10 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May plays ball with a dog as she leaves a church, near High Wycombe, Britain. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Feb 17, 2019 04:32 pm