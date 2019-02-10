App
Last Updated : Feb 10, 2019 02:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
A Jewish settler takes pictures of Palestinian activists during a protest in Hebron, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. (Image: Reuters)
1/10

A girl looks towards her father as she writes on the wall of a Saraswati temple during the Shreepanchami festival dedicated to the goddess of education Saraswati in belief that the goddess will help devotees excel in education. (Image: Reuters)
2/10

Israel Adesanya (red gloves) and Anderson Silva (blue gloves) during UFC 234 at Rod Laver Arena. (Image: Reuters)
3/10

Naga sadhus after taking holy bath at Sangam on the occasion of Basant Panchami festival during the Kumbh Mela 2019, in Prayagraj. (Image: PTI)
4/10

Participants during the 53rd Statesman Vintage Car Rally in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
5/10

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam (left) and his wife Pam, watch as the casket of fallen Virginia State Trooper Lucas B. Dowell is carried to a waiting tactical vehicle during the funeral at the Chilhowie Christian Church in Chilhowie, Virginia. Dowell was killed in the line of duty earlier in the week. (Image: AP)
6/10

US Senator Elizabeth Warren acknowledges cheers as she takes the stage during an event to formally launch her presidential campaign. (Image: AP)
7/10

A demonstrator stands in the street chanting slogans against President Jovenel Moise during a protest to demand his resignation and to know how Petro Caribe funds have been used by the current and past administrations, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Much of the financial support to help Haiti rebuild after the 2010 earthquake comes from Venezuela's Petro Caribe fund, a 2005 pact that gives suppliers below-market financing for oil and is under the control of the central government. (Image: AP)
8/10

Harrison Burton (center) celebrates with crew members in Victory Lane after winning the ARCA series auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, US. (Image: AP)
9/10

Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinara, of Canada, perform during the pairs free skate competition at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Anaheim, California, US. (Image: AP)
10/10

First Published on Feb 10, 2019 02:37 pm

