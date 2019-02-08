App
Last Updated : Feb 08, 2019 04:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7

First Published on Feb 8, 2019 04:33 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #Economy #India #World News

