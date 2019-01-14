App
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2019 04:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Devotees take a holy dip during "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, in Prayagraj, previously known as Allahabad, India. (Reuters)
1/9

Devotees take a holy dip during "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, in Prayagraj, previously known as Allahabad, India. (Reuters)
Devotees sing and dance after taking a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, during "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, in Prayagraj. (Reuters)
2/9

Devotees sing and dance after taking a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, during "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, in Prayagraj. (Reuters)
US President Donald Trump listens to Chester County, Pennsylvania Sheriff Bunny Welsh during a "roundtable discussion on border security and safe communities" with state, local, and community leaders in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, US. (Reuters)
3/9

US President Donald Trump listens to Chester County, Pennsylvania Sheriff Bunny Welsh during a "roundtable discussion on border security and safe communities" with state, local, and community leaders in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, US. (Reuters)
Fire and smoke are seen after a bus burnt-out in the Schallberg tunnel on the Simplon mountain pass road near Ried-Brig, Switzerland. (Reuters)
4/9

Fire and smoke are seen after a bus burnt-out in the Schallberg tunnel on the Simplon mountain pass road near Ried-Brig, Switzerland. (Reuters)
Australian Open, Melbourne, Australia | Serbia's Novak Djokovic with Peppa Pig characters at Kids Tennis Day. (Reuters)
5/9

Australian Open, Melbourne, Australia | Serbia's Novak Djokovic with Peppa Pig characters at Kids Tennis Day. (Reuters)
Premier League, Everton v AFC Bournemouth - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain | Bournemouth's Jefferson Lerma in action with Everton's Michael Keane and Kurt Zouma. (Reuters)
6/9

Premier League, Everton v AFC Bournemouth - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain | Bournemouth's Jefferson Lerma in action with Everton's Michael Keane and Kurt Zouma. (Reuters)
Alpine Skiing World Cup, Men's Giant Slalom - Adelboden, Switzerland | Slovakia's Andreas Zampa (Reuters)
7/9

Alpine Skiing World Cup, Men's Giant Slalom - Adelboden, Switzerland | Slovakia's Andreas Zampa (Reuters)
A pilgrim takes a dip in the waters of the Jordan River during a baptism ceremony at the Qasr el-Yahud site, near Jericho, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. (Reuters)
8/9

A pilgrim takes a dip in the waters of the Jordan River during a baptism ceremony at the Qasr el-Yahud site, near Jericho, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. (Reuters)
Protesters wearing yellow vests help a person injured by a water cannon during a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France. (Reuters)
9/9

Protesters wearing yellow vests help a person injured by a water cannon during a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France. (Reuters)
First Published on Jan 14, 2019 04:09 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #News in Pics #Slideshow #world

