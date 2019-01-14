News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/9 Devotees take a holy dip during "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, in Prayagraj, previously known as Allahabad, India. (Reuters) 2/9 Devotees sing and dance after taking a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, during "Kumbh Mela", or the Pitcher Festival, in Prayagraj. (Reuters) 3/9 US President Donald Trump listens to Chester County, Pennsylvania Sheriff Bunny Welsh during a "roundtable discussion on border security and safe communities" with state, local, and community leaders in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, US. (Reuters) 4/9 Fire and smoke are seen after a bus burnt-out in the Schallberg tunnel on the Simplon mountain pass road near Ried-Brig, Switzerland. (Reuters) 5/9 Australian Open, Melbourne, Australia | Serbia's Novak Djokovic with Peppa Pig characters at Kids Tennis Day. (Reuters) 6/9 Premier League, Everton v AFC Bournemouth - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain | Bournemouth's Jefferson Lerma in action with Everton's Michael Keane and Kurt Zouma. (Reuters) 7/9 Alpine Skiing World Cup, Men's Giant Slalom - Adelboden, Switzerland | Slovakia's Andreas Zampa (Reuters) 8/9 A pilgrim takes a dip in the waters of the Jordan River during a baptism ceremony at the Qasr el-Yahud site, near Jericho, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. (Reuters) 9/9 Protesters wearing yellow vests help a person injured by a water cannon during a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France. (Reuters) First Published on Jan 14, 2019 04:09 pm