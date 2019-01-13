App
Last Updated : Jan 13, 2019 05:23 PM IST

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Migrants from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, sit near the border fence to cross it illegally from Mexico into the US, in Tijuana, Mexico. (Reuters)
1/10

Migrants from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, sit near the border fence to cross it illegally from Mexico into the US, in Tijuana, Mexico. (Reuters)
People pose with kites as they fly them on the ocassion of Lohri festival celebrations, in Amritsar. (PTI)
2/10

People pose with kites as they fly them on the ocassion of Lohri festival celebrations, in Amritsar. (PTI)
People look on at a mangled tourist bus which collided with a truck on Sitamarhi-Muzaffarpur NH-77, in Sitamarhi. At least two people died and several were injured. (PTI)
3/10

People look on at a mangled tourist bus which collided with a truck on Sitamarhi-Muzaffarpur NH-77, in Sitamarhi. At least two people died and several were injured. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases a commemorative coin to mark the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the tenth guru of Sikhs, in New Delhi. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, MoS for Housing and Urban Affairs (I/C) Hardeep Singh Puri and others are also seen. (PTI)
4/10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases a commemorative coin to mark the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the tenth guru of Sikhs, in New Delhi. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, MoS for Housing and Urban Affairs (I/C) Hardeep Singh Puri and others are also seen. (PTI)
Pilgrims offer prayers as sun rises ahead of 'Makar Sakranti' festival' during Ganga Sagar mela, in Sagar Island. (PTI)
5/10

Pilgrims offer prayers as sun rises ahead of 'Makar Sakranti' festival' during Ganga Sagar mela, in Sagar Island. (PTI)
Veteran cricketer Sachin Tendulkar flanked by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (R) during the inauguration and opening ceremony of the second edition of 'Khasdar Krida Mahotsav 2019', in Nagpur. (PTI)
6/10

Veteran cricketer Sachin Tendulkar flanked by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (R) during the inauguration and opening ceremony of the second edition of 'Khasdar Krida Mahotsav 2019', in Nagpur. (PTI)
Tri-services personnel carry the mortal remains of Major Shashidharan V Nair during his funeral ceremony, in Pune. Nair was killed in an IED blast along the LoC in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. (PTI)
7/10

Tri-services personnel carry the mortal remains of Major Shashidharan V Nair during his funeral ceremony, in Pune. Nair was killed in an IED blast along the LoC in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. (PTI)
Senior Congress leader and party general secretary Ghulam Nabi Azad addresses as UP Congress chief Raj Babbar looks on during a press conference, in Lucknow. (PTI)
8/10

Senior Congress leader and party general secretary Ghulam Nabi Azad addresses as UP Congress chief Raj Babbar looks on during a press conference, in Lucknow. (PTI)
A woman wears a mask with the colors of the Nicaraguan flag during a protest against the Nicaraguan government in Madrid, Spain. Nicaragua has been rocked by anti-government protests since April, which have left more the 500 dead and hundreds more in prison, according to local human rights groups. (AP/PTI)
9/10

A woman wears a mask with the colors of the Nicaraguan flag during a protest against the Nicaraguan government in Madrid, Spain. Nicaragua has been rocked by anti-government protests since April, which have left more the 500 dead and hundreds more in prison, according to local human rights groups. (AP/PTI)
French riot police take position in a cloud of tear gas during clashes with yellow vest protesters in Lyon, central France. Authorities deployed thousands of security forces nationwide for a ninth straight weekend of anti-government protests. (AP/PTI)
10/10

French riot police take position in a cloud of tear gas during clashes with yellow vest protesters in Lyon, central France. Authorities deployed thousands of security forces nationwide for a ninth straight weekend of anti-government protests. (AP/PTI)
First Published on Jan 13, 2019 05:21 pm

