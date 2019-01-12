News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Firemen and police officers work at the site of an explosion in a bakery shop in the 9th District in Paris, France. (Image: Reuters) 2/10 The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati (L) speaks as Akhilesh Yadav, chief of Samajwadi Party (SP), looks on during a joint news conference to announce their alliance for the upcoming national election, in Lucknow. (Image: Reuters) 3/10 The first match of the ODI series between Australia and India was played at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Australia won the match by 34 runs to take a 1-0 series lead. (Image: AP) 4/10 Supporters sing during the election manifesto launch of the African National Congress in Durban, South Africa. (Image: Reuters) 5/10 A sign the reads "Federal employees all day happy hour" is displayed at a local bar as the partial US government shutdown enters its third week in Washington, US.(Image: Reuters) 6/10 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah during the two-day BJP National Convention at Ramlila Ground, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI) 7/10 Members of Bajrang Dal hold placards and raise slogans against Kerala Government on the Sabarimala issue, in Bengaluru. (Image: PTI) 8/10 A view of temporary tents set up for pilgrims and visitors on a bank of Sagar Island ahead of Ganga Sagar Mela. (Image: PTI) 9/10 The garment workers shout as they protest for higher wages in Dhaka, Bangladesh. (Image: Reuters) 10/10 Protesters hold banners as they participate in anti-Brexit demonstration march in central London, Britain. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jan 12, 2019 07:33 pm