Last Updated : Jan 09, 2019 05:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe

Participants fly kites during a Kite Festival in Surat. (Image: PTI)
Participants fly kites during a Kite Festival in Surat. (Image: PTI)
Bollywood actors Manisha Koirala, Deepti Naval and Rekha during the launch of a book titled 'Healed', written by Neelam Kumar, in Mumbai. (Image: PTI)
Bollywood actors Manisha Koirala, Deepti Naval and Rekha during the launch of a book titled 'Healed', written by Neelam Kumar, in Mumbai. (Image: PTI)
A view of deserted roads near Howrah Bridge during the 2nd day of 48-hour nationwide general strike called by the central trade unions against alleged anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms, in Kolkata. (Image: PTI)
A view of deserted roads near Howrah Bridge during the 2nd day of 48-hour nationwide general strike called by the central trade unions against alleged anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms, in Kolkata. (Image: PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being presented a memento by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during the dedication of the Solapur-Tuljapur-Osmanabad section of New NH-52 to the nation and foundation stone laying ceremony of multiple development projects, in Solapur. (Image: PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being presented a memento by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during the dedication of the Solapur-Tuljapur-Osmanabad section of New NH-52 to the nation and foundation stone laying ceremony of multiple development projects, in Solapur. (Image: PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi waves as Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Ghelot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot looks on during the Kisan Rally, in Jaipur. (Image: PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi waves as Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Ghelot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot looks on during the Kisan Rally, in Jaipur. (Image: PTI)
US President Donald Trump delivers a televised address to the nation from his desk in the Oval Office about immigration and the southern US border on the 18th day of a partial government shutdown at the White House in Washington. (Image: Reuters)
US President Donald Trump delivers a televised address to the nation from his desk in the Oval Office about immigration and the southern US border on the 18th day of a partial government shutdown at the White House in Washington. (Image: Reuters)
Catholic devotees flip their towels to celebrate the feast day of the Black Nazarene in Manila. (Image: Reuters)
Catholic devotees flip their towels to celebrate the feast day of the Black Nazarene in Manila. (Image: Reuters)
Tesla CEO Elon Musk shakes hands with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang as he arrives for a meeting at the Zhongnanhai leadership compound in Beijing. (Image: Reuters)
Tesla CEO Elon Musk shakes hands with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang as he arrives for a meeting at the Zhongnanhai leadership compound in Beijing. (Image: Reuters)
Brick factory workers stack bricks on carts in Dhaka. (Image: Reuters)
Brick factory workers stack bricks on carts in Dhaka. (Image: Reuters)
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with Iraq's President Barham Saleh in Baghdad, Iraq, during a Middle East tour. (Image: Reuters)
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with Iraq's President Barham Saleh in Baghdad, Iraq, during a Middle East tour. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Jan 9, 2019 05:31 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #World News

