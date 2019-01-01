News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Firefighters extinguish a burning car during New Year celebrations in Douai, northern France. (Image: Reuters) 2/10 Pro-independence supporters take part in an annual New Year's Day march in Hong Kong, China. (Image: Reuters) 3/10 Performers take part in a dragon dance during sunrise at the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall of China in Huairou district of Beijing, China. (Image: Reuters) 4/10 A migrant from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, jumps a border fence to cross illegally from Mexico into the US, in Tijuana, Mexico. (Image: Reuters) 5/10 Newly sworn-in Chief Information Commissioner Sudhir Bhargava (L) with President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley after taking oath of office at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. (Image: PTI) 6/10 People celebrate the New Year 2019 outside a church in Ahmedabad. (Image: PTI) 7/10 Kader Khan, best known for penning some of the most powerful dialogues and comic timing as an actor, passed away on December 31 due to prolonged illness. He was 81. (File image: PTI) 8/10 Police personnel look at the footwear of the devotees left after a stampede on the first day of the new year 2019 at historical Sankat Mochan temple (Mahavir Mandir) in Patna. (Image: PTI) 9/10 Rescuers search for victims at a village hit by a landslide in Sirnaresmi, West Java, Indonesia. The landslide triggered by torrential rain has killed a number of people and left dozens of others missing on Indonesia's main island of Java. (Image: AP/PTI) 10/10 Fireworks explode over the London Eye during the New Year's eve celebrations after midnight in London. (Image: AP/PTI) First Published on Jan 1, 2019 04:28 pm