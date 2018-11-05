News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 President of the Human Rights Commission of Saudi Arabia Bandar al Aiban, attends the Universal Periodic Review of Saudi Arabia by the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland. (Image:Reuters) 2/8 A worker sits among Marigold flowers at Ghazipur flower market ahead of Diwali festival, in New Delhi, 3/8 Simon Munzu, a former UN official, who is campaigning for peace in the Anglophone regions of Cameroon, shows a threat message posted against him on social media by separatists during an interview with Reuters. (Image: Reuters) 4/8 Soviet Army flag poles and a dome of the St. Basil's Cathedral are silhouetted during a rehearsal for a military parade to mark the anniversary of a historical parade in 1941, when Soviet soldiers marched towards the front lines, at the Red Square in Moscow. (Image: Reuters) 5/8 Dilan Matinez, 3, sleeps next to his father Oscar Martinez, a migrant from Honduras who is part of a caravan traveling en route to the United States, as they stay in a sports center used as a shelter in Arriaga, Mexico. (Image: Reuters) 6/8 Display of Shri Ramayan through a laser show in Naya Ghat at Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. (Image: PTI) 7/8 A woman in costume attends the Dia de los Muertos parade in Albuquerque, New Mexico, U.S. (Image: Reuters) 8/8 A couple takes pictures under a tree after seasons first snowfall, at a garden in Srinagar. Apple crop worth crores has been damaged in Kashmir due to early snowfall as a large number of fruit-laden apple trees have either been uprooted or their stems have broken. (Image: PTI) First Published on Nov 5, 2018 09:01 pm