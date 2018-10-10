App
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2018 06:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Police and locals at the site of the accident where eight coaches and the engine of the New Farakka Express train derailed near Raebareli. (Image:PTI)
1/10

Police and locals at the site of the accident where eight coaches and the engine of the New Farakka Express train derailed near Raebareli. (Image:PTI)
Artists rehearse Garba Dance at Vibrant Navratri programme in Ahmedabad. (Image:PTI)
2/10

Artists rehearse Garba Dance at Vibrant Navratri programme in Ahmedabad. (Image:PTI)
BJP President Amit Shah pays floral tributes to Maharaj Agrasen on the occasion of Maharaj Agrasen Jayanti in Hyderabad. (Image:PTI)
3/10

BJP President Amit Shah pays floral tributes to Maharaj Agrasen on the occasion of Maharaj Agrasen Jayanti in Hyderabad. (Image:PTI)
An elderly voter is assisted as he comes out after casting vote for the second phase of polling for municipal corporation elections, in Udhampur district, Jammu. (Image:PTI)
4/10

An elderly voter is assisted as he comes out after casting vote for the second phase of polling for municipal corporation elections, in Udhampur district, Jammu. (Image:PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi speaks at the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) National Executive in Jaipur. (Image:PTI)
5/10

Congress President Rahul Gandhi speaks at the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) National Executive in Jaipur. (Image:PTI)
Migrant workers pick grapes at a vineyard in Aylesford, Kent, Britain. (Image:Reuters)
6/10

Migrant workers pick grapes at a vineyard in Aylesford, Kent, Britain. (Image:Reuters)
A man stands on a rock while looking at the Big Almaty Lake in the mountainous area outside Almaty, Kazakhstan. (Image:Reuters)
7/10

A man stands on a rock while looking at the Big Almaty Lake in the mountainous area outside Almaty, Kazakhstan. (Image:Reuters)
Migrant workers from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh load their luggage on the roof of a bus as they prepare to depart, in Ahmedabad. (Image:Reuters)
8/10

Migrant workers from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh load their luggage on the roof of a bus as they prepare to depart, in Ahmedabad. (Image:Reuters)
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chilean President Sebastian Pinera shake hands after a news conference in Berlin. (Image:Reuters)
9/10

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chilean President Sebastian Pinera shake hands after a news conference in Berlin. (Image:Reuters)
Dancers from the Kurya community are seen before performing in front of visitors to the Singita Grumeti Game Reserve, Tanzania. (Image:Reuters)
10/10

Dancers from the Kurya community are seen before performing in front of visitors to the Singita Grumeti Game Reserve, Tanzania. (Image:Reuters)
First Published on Oct 10, 2018 06:38 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Slideshow #World News

