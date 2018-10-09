News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Service towers lift towards Russia's Soyuz-FG booster rocket with the Soyuz MS-10 space ship that will carry a new crew to the International Space Station (ISS) at the launch pad at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. The new Soyuz mission to the International Space Station (ISS) is scheduled on Thursday, Oct. 11, with U.S. astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin. (AP/PTI)