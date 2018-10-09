News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley during a meeting with Malaysian HRD Minister M Quala Segaran (unseen), at his office in New Delhi. (PTI) 2/10 Facebook Head of Developer Programs Emeka Afigbo (L) and Nasscom Vice President (Industry Initiative) KS Viswanathan (2nd L) at the India Startup Day function, in New Delhi. (PTI) 3/10 Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh addresses the International Aviation Security Seminar - 2018, in New Delhi. (PTI) 4/10 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, right, shakes hands with Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi prior to the Japan-Mekong Summit Meeting at the Akasaka Palace State Guest House in Tokyo. (AP/PTI) 5/10 Palestinian protesters hide behind the border fence during a protest on the beach at the border with Israel near Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza Strip. AP/PTI) 6/10 China's Lin Shan takes a practice dive during the Youth Olympic Summer Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (AP/PTI) 7/10 Fictitious enemy soldiers from Taiwan's special forces exit from a CH-47SD Chinook helicopter during a military drill in Taoyuan city, northern Taiwan. (AP/PTI) 8/10 Service towers lift towards Russia's Soyuz-FG booster rocket with the Soyuz MS-10 space ship that will carry a new crew to the International Space Station (ISS) at the launch pad at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. The new Soyuz mission to the International Space Station (ISS) is scheduled on Thursday, Oct. 11, with U.S. astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin. (AP/PTI) 9/10 US Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh takes his oath during his ceremonial public swearing-in as U.S. President Donald Trump and Kavanaugh's daughters Liza and Margaret look on in the East Room of the White House in Washington, US. (Reuters) 10/10 Tourists ride a horse-drawn cart during a tour in the ancient city of Petra, south of Amman, Jordan. (Reuters) First Published on Oct 9, 2018 04:06 pm