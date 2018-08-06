News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 A security personal walks past a vendor during the second day of strike called by separatist leaders against the petitions filed in the Supreme court challenging the validity of Article 35A, in Srinagar. (Photo: PTI) 2/10 A villager stands in front of a damaged classroom after an earthquake hit Lombok island in Pamenang, Indonesia. (Photo: Reuters) 3/10 Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and other officials offer a silent prayers for the victims of the 1945 atomic bombing, at Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, western Japan on the 73rd anniversary of the atomic bombing of the city. (Photo: Kyodo/ via Reuters) 4/10 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, and Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson, center, march in the Pride Parade in Vancouver. (Photo: AP) 5/10 The construction site of the New National Stadium, the main stadium of Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics, is seen in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo: Reuters) 6/10 Vehicles make their way through a waterlogged road after rainfall, in Jammu. (Photo: PTI) 7/10 A migrant prays on board NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in central Mediterranean Sea. (Photo: Reuters) 8/10 New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks as she attends her first cabinet meeting since returning from maternity leave in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo: Reuters) 9/10 A car passes next to a fire near small village of Monchique, Portugal. (Photo: Reuters) 10/10 Hindu devotees (Kanwariyas) carry holy water to perform 'abhishek' during the holy month of Sawan, in Jabalpur. (Photo: PTI) First Published on Aug 6, 2018 03:42 pm