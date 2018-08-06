App
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 03:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
1/10

A security personal walks past a vendor during the second day of strike called by separatist leaders against the petitions filed in the Supreme court challenging the validity of Article 35A, in Srinagar. (Photo: PTI)
2/10

A villager stands in front of a damaged classroom after an earthquake hit Lombok island in Pamenang, Indonesia. (Photo: Reuters)
3/10

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and other officials offer a silent prayers for the victims of the 1945 atomic bombing, at Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, western Japan on the 73rd anniversary of the atomic bombing of the city. (Photo: Kyodo/ via Reuters)
4/10

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, and Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson, center, march in the Pride Parade in Vancouver. (Photo: AP)
5/10

The construction site of the New National Stadium, the main stadium of Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics, is seen in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo: Reuters)
6/10

Vehicles make their way through a waterlogged road after rainfall, in Jammu. (Photo: PTI)

7/10

A migrant prays on board NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in central Mediterranean Sea. (Photo: Reuters)
8/10

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks as she attends her first cabinet meeting since returning from maternity leave in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo: Reuters)
9/10

A car passes next to a fire near small village of Monchique, Portugal. (Photo: Reuters)
10/10

Hindu devotees (Kanwariyas) carry holy water to perform 'abhishek' during the holy month of Sawan, in Jabalpur. (Photo: PTI)

First Published on Aug 6, 2018 03:42 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #News in Pics #Slideshow #world

