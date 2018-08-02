App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2018 04:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Children ride a cart as they move through a flooded colony, inundadted by the Yamuna river, in Mathura. (Photo: PTI)
1/10

Children ride a cart as they move through a flooded colony, inundadted by the Yamuna river, in Mathura. (Photo: PTI)
Women walk past police in vehicles parked outside the headquarters of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) a day after post-election clashes between security forces and opposition protesters in Harare, Zimbabwe. (Photo: Reuters)
2/10

Women walk past police in vehicles parked outside the headquarters of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) a day after post-election clashes between security forces and opposition protesters in Harare, Zimbabwe. (Photo: Reuters)
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
3/10

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
Samajwadi Party activists protest during 'Bihar Bandh' against the alleged exploitation of women and dalits, in Patna. (Photo: PTI)
4/10

Samajwadi Party activists protest during 'Bihar Bandh' against the alleged exploitation of women and dalits, in Patna. (Photo: PTI)
Japan's Foreign Minister Taro Kono meets with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Singapore. (Photo: Reuters)
5/10

Japan's Foreign Minister Taro Kono meets with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Singapore. (Photo: Reuters)
2018 European Championships - Rowing, Men's Pair Heat 2 - Strathclyde Country Park, Glasgow, Britain. (Photo: Reuters)
6/10

2018 European Championships - Rowing, Men's Pair Heat 2 - Strathclyde Country Park, Glasgow, Britain. (Photo: Reuters)
Congress MPs from Punjab stage a protest demanding for the release of the scholarships Schedule Caste children, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
7/10

Congress MPs from Punjab stage a protest demanding for the release of the scholarships Schedule Caste children, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
Police and public stand near the school bus that was attacked by a mob after it hit a couple while they were riding a bicycle, in Gurugram. Both the husband and wife were killed in the accident.(Photo: PTI)
8/10

Police and public stand near the school bus that was attacked by a mob after it hit a couple while they were riding a bicycle, in Gurugram. Both the husband and wife were killed in the accident.(Photo: PTI)
Honor guards carry caskets containing the remains of American servicemen from the Korean War handed over by North Korea upon arrival at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii, US. (Photo: Reuters)
9/10

Honor guards carry caskets containing the remains of American servicemen from the Korean War handed over by North Korea upon arrival at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii, US. (Photo: Reuters)
Railway engineers, technicians and workers carry out restoration works after the engine and a coach of an empty rake of Howrah-Titlagarh Ispat Express derailed while entering Howrah Station. (Photo: PTI)
10/10

Railway engineers, technicians and workers carry out restoration works after the engine and a coach of an empty rake of Howrah-Titlagarh Ispat Express derailed while entering Howrah Station. (Photo: PTI)
First Published on Aug 2, 2018 04:58 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #News in Pics #world

