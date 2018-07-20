News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Twiggy, the water-skiing squirrel, performs outside U.S. Bank Stadium as part of X Fest in Minneapolis, Thursday, July 19, 2018. The squirrel, the 7th in a line of Twiggies going back to the late 1970s, is on a farewell tour due to the retirement of its owner, Lou Ann Best. She started performing with water-skiing squirrels with her husband, Chuck Best, who died in a downing accident in 1997. Lou Ann spends a substantial part of her performance educating spectators about water safety. (Reuters)