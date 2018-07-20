News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 Twiggy, the water-skiing squirrel, performs outside U.S. Bank Stadium as part of X Fest in Minneapolis, Thursday, July 19, 2018. The squirrel, the 7th in a line of Twiggies going back to the late 1970s, is on a farewell tour due to the retirement of its owner, Lou Ann Best. She started performing with water-skiing squirrels with her husband, Chuck Best, who died in a downing accident in 1997. Lou Ann spends a substantial part of her performance educating spectators about water safety. (Reuters) 2/8 A man places a toy at the site of the assassination of Kazakhstan's Olympic figure skater Denis Ten in Almaty, Kazakhstan July 20, 2018. (Reuters) 3/8 Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel during practice ahead of German Grand Prix on Sunday, July 22. (Reuters) 4/8 Lava streams down from Anak Krakatau (Child of Krakatoa) volcano during an eruption as seen from Rakata island in Lampung province, Indonesia. (Reuters) 5/8 SL's Dhananjaya de Silva plays a shot during 2nd test match between Sri Lanka vs South Africa which is underway. (Reuters) 6/8 Turkey's acrobatic aircrafts fly over a parade to mark the 1974 Turkish invasion of Cyprus in response to a briefly lived Greek-inspired coup, in the Turkish Cypriot northern part of the divided city of Nicosia. (Reuters) 7/8 Rescue works underway at the site of the collapsed six-storey building in Greater Noida which killed at least nine persons and trapping several others under its debris. (PTI) 8/8 Congress President Rahul Gandhi hugs Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his speech in the Lok Sabha on 'no-confidence motion' during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI) First Published on Jul 20, 2018 05:44 pm