App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2018 05:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Twiggy, the water-skiing squirrel, performs outside U.S. Bank Stadium as part of X Fest in Minneapolis, Thursday, July 19, 2018. The squirrel, the 7th in a line of Twiggies going back to the late 1970s, is on a farewell tour due to the retirement of its owner, Lou Ann Best. She started performing with water-skiing squirrels with her husband, Chuck Best, who died in a downing accident in 1997. Lou Ann spends a substantial part of her performance educating spectators about water safety. (Reuters)
1/8

Twiggy, the water-skiing squirrel, performs outside U.S. Bank Stadium as part of X Fest in Minneapolis, Thursday, July 19, 2018. The squirrel, the 7th in a line of Twiggies going back to the late 1970s, is on a farewell tour due to the retirement of its owner, Lou Ann Best. She started performing with water-skiing squirrels with her husband, Chuck Best, who died in a downing accident in 1997. Lou Ann spends a substantial part of her performance educating spectators about water safety. (Reuters)
A man places a toy at the site of the assassination of Kazakhstan's Olympic figure skater Denis Ten in Almaty, Kazakhstan July 20, 2018. (Reuters)
2/8

A man places a toy at the site of the assassination of Kazakhstan's Olympic figure skater Denis Ten in Almaty, Kazakhstan July 20, 2018. (Reuters)
Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel during practice ahead of German Grand Prix on Sunday, July 22. (Reuters)
3/8

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel during practice ahead of German Grand Prix on Sunday, July 22. (Reuters)
Lava streams down from Anak Krakatau (Child of Krakatoa) volcano during an eruption as seen from Rakata island in Lampung province, Indonesia. (Reuters)
4/8

Lava streams down from Anak Krakatau (Child of Krakatoa) volcano during an eruption as seen from Rakata island in Lampung province, Indonesia. (Reuters)
SL's Dhananjaya de Silva plays a shot during 2nd test match between Sri Lanka vs South Africa which is underway. (Reuters)
5/8

SL's Dhananjaya de Silva plays a shot during 2nd test match between Sri Lanka vs South Africa which is underway. (Reuters)
Turkey's acrobatic aircrafts fly over a parade to mark the 1974 Turkish invasion of Cyprus in response to a briefly lived Greek-inspired coup, in the Turkish Cypriot northern part of the divided city of Nicosia. (Reuters)
6/8

Turkey's acrobatic aircrafts fly over a parade to mark the 1974 Turkish invasion of Cyprus in response to a briefly lived Greek-inspired coup, in the Turkish Cypriot northern part of the divided city of Nicosia. (Reuters)
Rescue works underway at the site of the collapsed six-storey building in Greater Noida which killed at least nine persons and trapping several others under its debris. (PTI)
7/8

Rescue works underway at the site of the collapsed six-storey building in Greater Noida which killed at least nine persons and trapping several others under its debris. (PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi hugs Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his speech in the Lok Sabha on 'no-confidence motion' during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI)
8/8

Congress President Rahul Gandhi hugs Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his speech in the Lok Sabha on 'no-confidence motion' during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI)
First Published on Jul 20, 2018 05:44 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #Politics #World News

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.