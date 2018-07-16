News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Soldiers attend the funeral of former Thai navy diver Samarn Kunan, who died during the rescue mission for the 12 boys of the "Wild Boars" soccer team and their coach, near the Tham Luang cave complex, in the northern province of Chiang Rai. (Image: Reuters) 2/10 Sadhus chant religious slogans while standing in a queue to get themselves registered for the Amarnath Yatra, at a base camp, in Jammu. (Image: PTI) 3/10 Jawans take part in 22nd Uttar Pradesh Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (UP-PAC) 'shooting and alarm efficiency race' at Maylabpur firing range, in Moradabad. (Image: PTI) 4/10 A giant picture of France's Antoine Griezmann is seen on the Arc de Triomphe as France fans celebrate on the Champs-Elysees Avenue after France won the Soccer World Cup final. (Image: Reuters) 5/10 The Red Arrows, Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, are joined by a Spitfire at the opening of the Farnborough Airshow, in Farnborough, Britain. (Image: Reuters) 6/10 Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits a woman, who was injured after a portion of a tent collapsed at his rally, at a hospital in Midnapore on Monday. (Image: PTI) 7/10 An anti-government protester takes part in a caravan of car and motorcycles to demand an end to violence in Ticuantepe, Nicaragua. (Image: Reuters) 8/10 U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands at the beginning of a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Monday. (Image: PTI). 9/10 A rickshaw-puller carries an elderly woman through flood waters after rains, in Patiala on Monday. (Image: PTI) 10/10 People depicting a pregnant U.S. president Donald Trump, attend a protest at Senate Square to support women's reproductive rights.President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are meeting at a summit in Helsinki, Finland (Image: Reuters). First Published on Jul 16, 2018 05:58 pm