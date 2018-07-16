App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2018 05:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Soldiers attend the funeral of former Thai navy diver Samarn Kunan, who died during the rescue mission for the 12 boys of the "Wild Boars" soccer team and their coach, near the Tham Luang cave complex, in the northern province of Chiang Rai. (Image: Reuters)
1/10

Soldiers attend the funeral of former Thai navy diver Samarn Kunan, who died during the rescue mission for the 12 boys of the "Wild Boars" soccer team and their coach, near the Tham Luang cave complex, in the northern province of Chiang Rai. (Image: Reuters)
Sadhus chant religious slogans while standing in a queue to get themselves registered for the Amarnath Yatra, at a base camp, in Jammu. (Image: PTI)
2/10

Sadhus chant religious slogans while standing in a queue to get themselves registered for the Amarnath Yatra, at a base camp, in Jammu. (Image: PTI)
Jawans take part in 22nd Uttar Pradesh Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (UP-PAC) 'shooting and alarm efficiency race' at Maylabpur firing range, in Moradabad. (Image: PTI)
3/10

Jawans take part in 22nd Uttar Pradesh Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (UP-PAC) 'shooting and alarm efficiency race' at Maylabpur firing range, in Moradabad. (Image: PTI)
A giant picture of France's Antoine Griezmann is seen on the Arc de Triomphe as France fans celebrate on the Champs-Elysees Avenue after France won the Soccer World Cup final. (Image: Reuters)
4/10

A giant picture of France's Antoine Griezmann is seen on the Arc de Triomphe as France fans celebrate on the Champs-Elysees Avenue after France won the Soccer World Cup final. (Image: Reuters)
The Red Arrows, Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, are joined by a Spitfire at the opening of the Farnborough Airshow, in Farnborough, Britain. (Image: Reuters)
5/10

The Red Arrows, Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, are joined by a Spitfire at the opening of the Farnborough Airshow, in Farnborough, Britain. (Image: Reuters)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits a woman, who was injured after a portion of a tent collapsed at his rally, at a hospital in Midnapore on Monday. (Image: PTI)
6/10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits a woman, who was injured after a portion of a tent collapsed at his rally, at a hospital in Midnapore on Monday. (Image: PTI)
An anti-government protester takes part in a caravan of car and motorcycles to demand an end to violence in Ticuantepe, Nicaragua. (Image: Reuters)
7/10

An anti-government protester takes part in a caravan of car and motorcycles to demand an end to violence in Ticuantepe, Nicaragua. (Image: Reuters)
U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands at the beginning of a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Monday. (Image: PTI).
8/10

U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands at the beginning of a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Monday. (Image: PTI).
A rickshaw-puller carries an elderly woman through flood waters after rains, in Patiala on Monday. (Image: PTI)
9/10

A rickshaw-puller carries an elderly woman through flood waters after rains, in Patiala on Monday. (Image: PTI)
People depicting a pregnant U.S. president Donald Trump, attend a protest at Senate Square to support women's reproductive rights.President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are meeting at a summit in Helsinki, Finland (Image: Reuters).
10/10

People depicting a pregnant U.S. president Donald Trump, attend a protest at Senate Square to support women's reproductive rights.President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are meeting at a summit in Helsinki, Finland (Image: Reuters).
First Published on Jul 16, 2018 05:58 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #News in Pics #Slideshow #world

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.