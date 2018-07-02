App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2018 02:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe…

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Supporters of presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador celebrate at the Zocalo square in Mexico City, Mexico. (Reuters)
1/10

Supporters of presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador celebrate at the Zocalo square in Mexico City, Mexico. (Reuters)

A man helps a biker wade through a flooded road after the water level of Ganga river increased, at Danapur in Patna. (PTI)
2/10

A man helps a biker wade through a flooded road after the water level of Ganga river increased, at Danapur in Patna. (PTI)
A firefighter scrambles to stop a wildfire as wind drives embers across Highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, California, US. (AP)
3/10

A firefighter scrambles to stop a wildfire as wind drives embers across Highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, California, US. (AP)
Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian speaks during the launch of World Bank report at IHC, in New Delhi. (PTI)
4/10

Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian speaks during the launch of World Bank report at IHC, in New Delhi. (PTI)
Sadhus wait in a queue to get themselves registered for Amarnath Yatra at a base camp, in Jammu. (PTI)
5/10

Sadhus wait in a queue to get themselves registered for Amarnath Yatra at a base camp, in Jammu. (PTI)
Afghan Sikh men carry the coffin of one of the victims of yesterday's blast in Jalalabad city, Afghanistan. (Reuters)
6/10

Afghan Sikh men carry the coffin of one of the victims of yesterday's blast in Jalalabad city, Afghanistan. (Reuters)
Adena Friedman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nasdaq speaks during a news conference in Mumbai. (Reuters)
7/10

Adena Friedman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nasdaq speaks during a news conference in Mumbai. (Reuters)
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo arrives at Insein court in Yangon, Myanmar. (Reuters)
8/10

Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo arrives at Insein court in Yangon, Myanmar. (Reuters)
German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leadership meeting in Berlin, Germany. (PTI)
9/10

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leadership meeting in Berlin, Germany. (PTI)
A contestant dives from a 27-metre platform on the La Salve bridge overlooking the Guggenheim Museum during the finals of the Red Bull Cliff Diving series in Bilbao, Spain. (Reuters)
10/10

A contestant dives from a 27-metre platform on the La Salve bridge overlooking the Guggenheim Museum during the finals of the Red Bull Cliff Diving series in Bilbao, Spain. (Reuters)
First Published on Jul 2, 2018 02:17 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #News in Pics #Slideshow #world

