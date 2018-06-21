News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Women practice yoga asana to mark the International Yoga Day organised by Patanjali yoga training and research centre at Kochi. (Image:PTI) 2/10 A visitor examines a portrait of Portugal's soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo at the Museum of Academy of Arts at an exhibition within the cultural program the 2018 soccer World Cup in St.Petersburg, Russia. The project "Like the Gods..." presents a series of the world football stars' and coaches' portraits in historic images performed by the Italian artist Fabrizio Birimbelli. (Image:PTI) 3/10 This composite image made from a series of June 15, 2018 photos shows a self-portrait of NASA's Curiosity Mars rover in the Gale Crater. The rover's arm which held the camera was positioned out of each of the dozens of shots which make up the mosaic. A dust storm has reduced sunlight and visibility at the rover's location.(Image:PTI) 4/10 Former Jharkhand Land and Revenue minister Dulal Bhuiyan leaves a Special CBI court after being convicted in a disproportionate assets case, in Ranchi. (Image: PTI) 5/10 Palestinian boys play in an abandoned house at the Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, Palestine. (Image: Reuters) 6/10 Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for a mass yoga event on the 4th International Yoga Day at the Forest Research Institute (FRI) ground in Dehradun. (Image: PTI) 7/10 German Chancellor Angela Merkel inspects guard of honour upon her arrival at the Royal Palace in Amman, Jordan. (Image: Reuters) 8/10 Relatives of missing passengers from a ferry accident on Lake Toba wait for news about their kin at a command post at Tigaras port in Simalungun, North Sumatra, Indonesia. (Image: Reuters) 9/10 10/10 Pope Francis leaves the Geneva Airport upon arrival for a one-day visit at the invitation of the World Council of Churches (WWC) in Switzerland. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jun 21, 2018 05:50 pm