News Highlights: TDP ministers to quit; Ambedkar statue desecrated; K'taka Lokayukta stabbed

N Chandrababu Naidu, the Chief of Telugu Desam Party and the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh has directed two of its Union Ministers, Ashok Gajapathi Raju and YS Chowdary, to resign from the Cabinet.

The two ministers are expected to submit their resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow.

While the two TDP union ministers have been asked to step down, Naidu-led TDP have not officially quit from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).