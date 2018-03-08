News Highlights: TDP ministers to quit; Ambedkar statue desecrated; K'taka Lokayukta stabbed

Live now
Mar 07, 2018 11:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
BREAKING | Telugu Desam Party chief and Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu has directed TDP ministers to quit from the union cabinet.
Paytm gets regulatory approval to sell investment products
Vodafone expands reach in Assam, North East circle
Liberty House has been chosen as the preferred H1 bidder for Amtek Auto’s assets.
Amtek Auto’s assets include 35 auto part plants across India, Japan, Thailand and Spain. Liberty House is part of Sanjeev Gupta's Global Industrial Group GFG Alliance.
Cabinet approves revision of cap limit for spectrum holding
Ready to give ‘monetary equivalent’ of special status to AP, says FM Jaitley
FM Jaitley: Firmly believe Andhra Pradesh needs assistance
Economy bottomed out, on the rise again: NITI Aayog VC Rajiv Kumar
Bharat Dynamics to raise around Rs 960 crore from IPO
ICICI Bank issues clarification to exchanges regarding summons in PNB case
Finance Ministry pitches for ratings upgrade with Fitch; says will adhere to fiscal prudence
SBI puts up Simbhaoli Sugars, 14 other NPA accounts for sale
Despite opposition of DRI, Chidambaram launched 80:20 gold import scheme
Mukesh Ambani richest Indian, net worth soars 73% YoY to $40bn
Nirav Modi drops out of Forbes billionaires list
PE investments decline 60% in Feb with no mega deals: EY
Eight Indian women feature in Forbes billionaires list
Buddhist mobs target Sri Lanka's Muslims despite state of emergency
Credit Suisse sees PSBs' bond losses over $3bn in Q4
US may levy broad curbs on Chinese imports, takeovers
Tata Motors plans complete new product portfolio by 2023-24
PNB fraud case: Delhi HC seeks ED's reply on plea of Nirav Modi's firm
Cabinet may consider relief package for telecom today
PNB fraud: Nirav Modi's firm moves Delhi HC against ED case
Minimum lock-in could deter PE investments in insurance
NPPA finds 1,000% mark up in retail prices of syringe, needles
Bank frauds worth Rs 54k cr took place under BJP govt's watch: Congress
PNB fraud may swell beyond $2bn mark
'Periyar' statue vandalised in Tamil Nadu, 2 arrested
Trump threatens to impose 25% duty on EU cars
Gary Cohn resigns as Trump's top economic advisor
N Chandrababu Naidu, the Chief of Telugu Desam Party and the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh has directed two of its Union Ministers, Ashok Gajapathi Raju and YS Chowdary, to resign from the Cabinet.
The two ministers are expected to submit their resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow.
While the two TDP union ministers have been asked to step down, Naidu-led TDP have not officially quit from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu has said, ‘I have visited Delhi 29 times to express the concern of the people of Andhra Pradesh’.
‘I am deeply hurt by what Arun Jaitley said today. During my speech in the assembly, I made appeals only and demanded promises to be fulfilled. It’s not right to say that sentiments will not get funds,’ Naidu said.
‘We have shown patience for 4 years. I tried to convince the centre by all means,’ Maidu added.
AP CM Naidu has said that he called the Prime Minister’s Office ‘as a courtesy to inform about the ministers resigning but PM Modi did not come on line’
Naidu has said, ‘My only agenda is to safeguard the interest of the state,’ adding that ‘This is our right. The centre is not fulfilling the promises it made.’
Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu has also directed TDP’s Union Ministers Ashok Gajapathi Raju and YS Chowdary to resign from the Cabinet.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu has said that the Centre has ignored the state.
‘We discussed with everyone. We are not hungry for power,’ Chandrababu Naidu says while quitting the alliance.
Congress claims irregularities in Vyapam appointments post 2012
Opposition Congress today created a ruckus in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly over the number of appointments made through the Vyapam Board after 2012.
Senior Congress MLA Mukesh Nayak sought to know the exact number of inspectors appointed in Weights and Measures department by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination
Board, also known as Vyapam by its Hindi acronym, after 2012. He said wrongdoings took place during the appointments. (PTI)
Matter has reached 'climax', decision on alliance soon: TDP MP
The matter has reached its "climax" and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu will take a call on the party's alliance with the BJP "soon", a TDP MP said today after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced that the Centre was committed to giving Andhra Pradesh financial assistance equivalent to a special category state.
The TDP will hold further consultations to chalk out its future course of action, another party MP said after a press conference by Jaitley.
Jaitley stepped in to pacify the TDP, which has been threatening to quit the NDA government.
TDP MP Naramalli Sivaprasad, who has been holding dramatic protests inside the Parliament complex demanding special category status for AP, said the matter has reached its "climax" and soon "our leader will take a decision on" the alliance. (PTI)
Paytm gets regulatory approval to sell investment products
A unit of digital payments firm Paytm has received the approval of the capital markets regulator to sell investment and wealth management products, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
The approval by the Securities and Exchange Board of India will allow Paytm Money Ltd to become a registered investment advisor, making it the first digital payments firm to sell products such as insurance and mutual funds in India.
Paytm Money will start its offerings with direct plan mutual fund investments, the statement added. Paytm also runs the country's biggest e-wallet. (Reuters)
Vodafone expands reach in Assam, North East circle
Telecom service provider Vodafone has added more than 2,750 cell sites to expand its network across Assam and the North East circle, a top company official said today.
"In an effort to reach out to an even larger population, Vodafone has also laid down more than 600 km of fibre network in the last one year, taking the total spread to over 8,000 km across the circle," Vodafone India Business Head - Assam and North East, Nidhi Lauria said here. (PTI)
IAF airlifts 488 stranded passengers to Leh from Udhampur
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has rescued civilians stranded in the recent snow and cold waves in the Jammu region by air lifting 488 passengers from Udhampur to Leh, a public relations officer (Defence) said.
Due to the recent snow and cold waves in the entire northern areas of Jammu and Kashmir, a lot of civilians of the Leh and Kargil sector were stranded in Jammu and Udhampur, he said.
The IAF operated its special aircraft IL-76, popularly known as Gajraj, to airlift the civilians on requisition by the Jammu and Kashmir government, the PRO said. (PTI)
Cabinet approves revision of cap limit for spectrum holding
The Cabinet has given approves for key measures in the telecom sector. It has given its nod to revision of limits of cap for spectrum holding and to restructuring deferred payment liabilities for the spectrum, CNBC TV18 reports.
India imposes fresh restrictions on trade with North Korea
India today imposed fresh restrictions on trade with North Korea in line with the restrictions imposed by the United Nations, Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said today, according to PTI.
As per a notification of the DGFT in the commerce ministry, "supply, sale, transfer or export" of crude oil will be subjected to the restrictions imposed by the UN Security Council (UNSC).
The trade restrictions on helicopters has now also been extended to new or used vessels.
North Korea is facing sanctions for pursuing its nuclear programme from the UN and the US.
Tata Steel says it has been identified as the highest bidder for Bhushan Steel
Tata Steel has received formal communication from Bhushan Steel’s Resolution Professional on being identified as the highest evaluated bidder, CNBC TV18 has reported.
Talking about the Andhra Pradesh special status issue, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has said, “We are willing to satisfy every condition. Only variation is that after Finance Commission report instead of formally calling it a special category state, we are calling it a special package, which gives same monetary benefits that a special category state gives you.”
Ready to give ‘monetary equivalent’ of special status to AP, says FM Jaitley
FM Arun Jaitley has said that the Centre is ready to give ‘monetary equivalent’ of special status as a special package to Andhra Pradesh.
FM Jaitley also said that the financial implication of 90 percent central grants and 10 percent loans must be given to Andhra Pradesh and that the Centre stands by that.
FM Jaitley: Firmly believe Andhra Pradesh needs assistance
FM Jaitley has said that he ‘firmly believes that Andhra Pradesh needs assistance and that ‘we feel Andhra is entitled to it’.
The Finance Minister has said that the Centre is ‘ready to give monetary equivalent of special status as a special package to AP.
FM Jaitley has also said that special status ‘used to be grated to states in the north-east because their revenue was inadequate’.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley talks about tussle with NDA ally TDP
“What is the implication of special status? The special status used to be originally granted to states in the North-East because they have their own resources that were inadequate,” FM Jaitley has said.
“One of the promises was that Andhra Pradesh should be given special status. Provision for revenue deficit in case of Andhra Pradesh as per Finance Commission already made,” he added.
Andhra Pradesh’s ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which is also a BJP ally, has been demanding special status for the states of Andhra Pradesh.
The BCCI has announced the senior women retainership fee structure:
# Grade A players to receive INR 50 lakh each
# Grade B players to receive INR 30 lakh each
# Grade C players to receive INR 10 lakh each
Economy bottomed out, on the rise again: NITI Aayog VC Rajiv Kumar
The country's economy, which had witnessed slow growth due to decline in private investment and other factors, is on the rise again, NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said here today.
"The good news is that this has all started changing. Investment cycle has turned. The third quarter results numbers are very good...that was the bottoming out of our economy. The economy is on the rise again," he said. (PTI)
Here are the top headlines at 5 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak
JSW Steel has said that it has not signed any MoU with respect to acquisition of Italy's Aferpi, CNBC TV18 has reported.
JSW Steel was clarifying on reports of the company signing MoU to acquire Aferpi.
Bharat Dynamics to raise around Rs 960 crore from IPO
Defence public sector company Bharat Dynamics today said it has fixed the price band between Rs 413 and Rs 428 per equity share for its initial public offer (IPO) to raise around Rs 960 crore.
The issue will open on March 13 and close on March 15.
The government will sell a total of 22,451,953 shares of Bharat Dynamics, diluting its stake by about 12 percent.
SBI Capital Markets, IDBI Capital Markets and Securities and Yes Securities will manage the public issue. (PTI)
All 650 India Post Payments Bank branches to be set up by April: Manoj Sinha
Government aims to set up all 650 India Post Payments Bank branches by April this year, communications minister Manoj Sinha informed Parliament today.
"India Post Payments Bank aims to have a pan-India reach (650 branches co-located at District Headquarter Post Offices) by April 2018," Sinha said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.
India Post received permit from Reserve Bank of India on January 20, 2017 to roll out payments bank. The postal department has already set up two branches on January 30, 2017 in Raipur and Ranchi. (PTI)
Seven students of Jadavpur University have been arrested for vandalising Syama Prasad Mukherjee statue in Kolkata, West Bengal today.