News highlights of the day: RBI to inject additional liquidity of Rs 1 lakh crore in March

Mar 05, 2018
highlights
RBI to inject additional liquidity of Rs 1 lakh crore in March
The Reserve Bank today said it will inject additional liquidity of Rs 1 lakh crore in banks through longer tenor instruments to enable flexibility towards meeting their fund needs.
The RBI said in order to address additional demand for liquidity and with a view to provide flexibility to the banking system in its liquidity management towards March-end, "It is prepared to inject adequate additional liquidity using a combination of appropriate instruments."
This will be in addition to normal Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) operations. (PTI)
Indian Navy carries out mega war game in Arabian Sea
The Indian Navy has carried out a major review of its operational capabilities during a two-month mega war game in the Arabian Sea in which all its frontline warships, submarines and aircraft were deployed.
"This review included both, peacetime operations as well as the training and preparations for war," the Navy said in a statement.
The war game was conducted on both the seaboards of India extending from the northern Arabian Sea off the coast of Gujarat to the southern Indian Ocean off the Sunda Straits near Indonesia.
The Navy said the war game was the first of its kind to be conducted on both seaboards which is indicative of the Navy's threat perceptions of a two-front war.
The exercise on the eastern seaboard was codenamed 'ENCORE (Eastern Naval Command Operational Readiness Exercise) ', while on the Western seaboard its codename was 'Paschim Lehar'. (PTI)
Wall Street opens lower as Donald Trump stokes fresh trade fears
Wall Street started the week lower today, with the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average falling for the fifth straight day as President Donald Trump ratcheted up fears of a trade war.
The Dow was down 0.5 percent at the open, falling more than 100 points from Friday's close to 24,424.07.
The broader S&P 500 was likewise down 0.5 percent at 2,678.48 while the Nasdaq gave up 0.4 percent to 7,232.55. (AFP/PTI)
Cannot compare Rafale deal with 126 MMRCA proposal: Nirmala Sitharaman
The cost of 36 Rafale jets, being procured from France, cannot be "directly compared" with the original proposal to buy 126 combat aircraft during the UPA government as "deliverables" were significantly different in the two cases, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said today.
Replying to questions relating to the Rafale deal in Rajya Sabha, she also said that EADS, the consortium of four European aviation companies, had submitted "unsolicited offers on November 14, 2011 and July 5, 2014, after opening of the commercial bids for the procurement".
The then UPA government had floated a tender in 2007 for purchase of 126 medium multi-role combat aircraft (MMRCA) for the Indian Air Force and, post negotiations, Dassault Aviation's Rafale and EADS's Eurofighter Typhoon — remained in the reckoning. However, the deal could not be finalised by the UPA regime. (PTI)
JSW Energy acquires JSW Electric Vehicles
Sajjan Jinal-led JSW Energy today acquired JSW Electric Vehicles Private Ltd.
The JSW Electric Vehicles is part of diversification strategy of JSW Energy Ltd to foray into electric vehicles, energy storage systems and charging infrastructure, JSW Energy said in a BSE filing today.
In August last year, JSW Energy had announced about its venture in the electric vehicles, energy storage systems and associated business, directly or through one or more subsidiaries. (PTI)
BJP usurped power through proxy in Meghalaya: Rahul Gandhi
Congress President Rahul Gandhi today accused the BJP of "usurping" power through proxy in Meghalaya and using "big money" to create an "opportunistic alliance" in the state.
Gandhi alleged that the BJP is "obsessed" with "grabbing" power and has shown "utter disregard" to the mandate of people in the state.
"With just 2 seats, the BJP has usurped power in Meghalaya, through a proxy.
"Like in Manipur and Goa, showing utter disregard for the mandate of the people. Obsessed instead with grabbing power, using big money to create an opportunistic alliance," Gandhi said on Twitter.
He also used the hashtag "DemocracyDemonetised" with his tweet to target the BJP.
Indian Railways eliminates manual recording of punctuality in 41 major junctions
The railways has eliminated the practice of manually recording punctuality performance in 41 major railway junctions across zones to ensure correct reporting of such data, senior officials said.
The Railway Board had earlier issued instructions that zonal railways link the arrival and departure of trains from data loggers from January 1 in 34 such junctions without the "fear of drop in punctuality and report authentic punctuality status", officials said.
A data logger (also data recorder) is an electronic device that records data over time or in relation to location either with a built in instrument or sensor or via external instruments and sensors. (PTI)
CIC upholds PMO's decision not to disclose Aadhaar, voter ID details of PM Modi
The Central Information Commission (CIC) has upheld the decision of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) that the Aadhaar and voter ID details of Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot be disclosed as they have personal information.
The case pertains to an RTI application filed by Soni S Eramath, who had demanded from the PMO, as answer to whether the "President of India has administered the oath of office to the Prime Minister of India in the name of Mr. Narendra Modi."
The applicant had also demanded information about the Aadhaar card and Voter ID of Prime Minister Modi.
Steel export to US may fall by 9-14 million tonne after Donald Trump's duty hike
Export of steel to the US from various countries is likely to fall by 9-14 million tonne (MT) as Trump government decides to impose higher tariff on import of steel and aluminium, says a report.
US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would impose 25 percent import tariff on steel and 10 per cent on aluminium to protect US producers.
"We estimate that steel exports to the US by other countries can decline by 9-14 MT due to imposition of higher import duties and ramp-up in its domestic steel mill utilisation rates by 80-85 percent from 72 per cent at present," said a report by Kotak Institutional Equities. (PTI)
Blockchain in India: Moving beyond the rhetoric
Anurag Saxena In the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, there were a startling range of debates and discussions among the most influential and powerful leaders. There were differences, and there was the consensus.
India, Israel inked MoU on water conservation: Govt
The government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Israel to enhance cooperation on water conservation in India, Parliament was informed today.
In a written reply, Minister of State for Drinking Water and Sanitation S S Ahluwalia told the Rajya Sabha that the ministry has signed an MoU with the Ministry of Energy of the State of Israel on 'National Campaign for Water Conservation in India'.
"As per this MoU, both sides would work to enhance cooperation at the national, regional and international level to design, implement and monitor a professionally designed National Water Conservation Campaign in India to put water conservation on to the national agenda," he said.
The national-level campaign would also encourage citizens to save water in everyday life and make them realise that water requires conservation, Ahluwalia said.
Opposition gives notice of no-confidence against Speaker
Opposition Congress and NCP today gave a notice of no-confidence motion against Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Haribhau Bagde for allegedly favouring the government.
They also criticised him for the passage of the motion of thanks on Govenor's address without any debate, thus allowing the government "to run away from debate".
Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said 24 Congress and NCP members alongwith senior PWP leader Ganpatrao Deshmukh have signed the notice. Addressing a press conference, Vikhe Patil accused the Speaker of trying to silence the opposition benches.
"It's Speaker's job to allow opposition members to speak so that they can highlight the issues of common man. Speaker belongs to the House and not the treasury benches," the Congress leader said.
One of RP Infosystems' directors, Shivaji Panja, has been questioned by CBI, over the case of alleged bank fraud worth Rs 515.15 crore against the company, reports ANI.
What is the lifespan of an iPhone? Here's what an analyst found after calculations
The number he arrives at is a theoretical estimate and hence, practically, your Apple device can have a lifespan of more than four years and three months or less than that
52% of land for special economic zones lying vacant: C R Chaudhary
As much as 23,779 hectares of land, around 52 percent of the area marked for the development of special economic zones, is lying vacant, Parliament was informed today.
Minister of State for Commerce and Industry C R Chaudhary said that 52 percent of the notified SEZs land is presently vacant. Out of the total notified area of 45,629 hectares in respect of 375 notified zones, 21872.71 hectares have been utilised and 23,779.19 hectares are lying vacant in these SEZs, he said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.
"In respect of 375 notified zones, 93.47 percent of land is waste/barren/dry/industrial, 5.28 percent of land is single crop and 1.25 percent is double crop," he added.
He said setting up of SEZ is a long term process and delay in commencement of commercial operations of the zone may be due to various reasons, he added. As on September last, exports from these zones stood at RS 2.66 lakh crore.
Highways projects worth Rs 4.32 lakh crore under implementation: Govt
The government is currently implementing 1,470 highway projects entailing an investment to the tune of Rs 4.32 lakh crore across the country, Parliament was informed today.
"Fourteen hundred seventy projects amounting to Rs 4,32,538 crore having length of 44,108 km are ongoing," Road, Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari told Rajya Sabha today in a written reply.
Gadkari said, of these, 343 projects are pending. The projects are likely to be completed by December 2020, Gadkari said.
Just In | Bank of Baroda keeps 1-year MCLR unchanged at 8.30 percent from March 7, reports CNBC TV18.
Rs 221.75 cr collected under Clean Ganga Fund, it is unutilised: Govt
About Rs 221.75 crore collected under Clean Ganga Fund (CGF) as on January 31 this year is unutilised, the Rajya Sabha was informed today.
Minister of State for Water Resources Satyapal Singh said CGF donors include individuals, central public sector undertakings, government departments, private companies and non-resident Indians/persons of Indian origins.
As on date no fund has been utilised by the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) under the Clean Ganga Fund, Singh told the Upper House.
Global growth, domestic demand to lift FY19 GDP to 7.5%: Crisil
The economy will grow up to 7.5 percent in FY19, supported by domestic consumption, policy push, and synchronised global growth, says a report.
In the current fiscal, GDP growth is expected to be 6.5 percent. The Economic Survey 2018 has pegged FY19 growth at 7-7.5 percent.
"After two sub-par years, interjected by demonetisation and rollout of goods and services tax (GST), growth is seen recuperating to a respectable 7.5 percent next fiscal," Crisil said in a report today.
The key engines supporting the upturn are largely domestic and policy-driven, though a synchronous upturn in global growth will provide some tailwind. The upturn in growth will be aided partly by the low-base effect.
The report has identified four thrust vectors- resolution of stressed assets in banking, rural rejuvenation, relentless implementation of reforms and rising global growth, that will determine the extent of pick-up and its sustainability.
Sebi's move to enhance supervision of brokers to put extra burden: Anmi
A grouping of stock brokers has said that Sebi's new directive, which asks brokers to upload information related to client funds lying with them on a weekly basis, will put extra burden on them.
Voicing concerns over the directive, the Association of National Exchanges Members of India (Anmi), in a letter to the markets regulator Sebi said that the main purpose of monitoring will become more difficult with the new directive.
Currently, brokers need to upload information related to client funds lying with them on a monthly basis. From April 1, they need to upload this on a weekly basis. The move is a part of Sebi's effort to enhance supervision of stock brokers to check fund diversion.
This information included the aggregate value of client fund balance, collateral, credit and debit balances in all the client accounts among others.
PM Modi to inaugurate new CIC building on Tuesday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a new building for the Central Information Commission here tomorrow, nearly 12 years after the transparency panel came into being.
The commission, which has been operating from two separate buildings — August Kranti Bhavan and the old JNU building, faced major space crunch because of rising numbers of cases and petitioners visiting the top appellate authority for RTI matters in the country to get their cases adjudicated.
The new building in Munirka will enable the commission to function from a single location, according to an official statement today.
"The new CIC building is a state of the art-green building constructed by National Building Construction Corporation ahead of its completion date," it said. The five-storey structure houses hearing rooms of the Central Information Commission fitted with information technology and video-conferencing systems, it said.
Iraq orders seizure of assets of Saddam-era officials
Iraq has ordered the seizure of assets that belonged to executed dictator Saddam Hussein and more than 4,200 officials from his former regime, an official statement said today.
The list of ex-regime bosses was drawn up by the Iraqi agency charged with tracking down former officials from Saddam's Baath Party, and includes their relatives. Saddam's name appeared at the top of the list and it also said it included "his children, grandchildren, relatives".
After the fall of the Saddam regime following the 2003 US invasion, property belonging to the former ruler and his cronies was snaffled up by Iraq's new leaders, armed forces and multiple militias. This new order now seeks to put an official stamp on the confiscation of the assets.
Hair stylist Jawed Habib wants to become the Tesco of his industry
Celebrity hair stylist Jawed Habib wants to make his chain of unisex salons the 'Tesco' of the industry by taking the business down to the taluka level.