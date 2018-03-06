News highlights of the day: RBI to inject additional liquidity of Rs 1 lakh crore in March

RBI to inject additional liquidity of Rs 1 lakh crore in March

The Reserve Bank today said it will inject additional liquidity of Rs 1 lakh crore in banks through longer tenor instruments to enable flexibility towards meeting their fund needs.

The RBI said in order to address additional demand for liquidity and with a view to provide flexibility to the banking system in its liquidity management towards March-end, "It is prepared to inject adequate additional liquidity using a combination of appropriate instruments."

This will be in addition to normal Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) operations. (PTI)