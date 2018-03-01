News Highlights: Dr Reddy's gets EIR from USFDA for Srikakulam plant

Live now
Feb 25, 2018 09:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.
Sign in with
highlights
Dr Reddy's gets EIR from USFDA for Srikakulam plant
Spike in SC cases where govt is party; note ban, GST possible reasons
Hindcon Chem IPO opens tomorrow to raise Rs 7.73 cr
Communist Party of China removes two term limit for President Xi Jinping
Taxmen asked to step up collections to meet Rs 10.05 lakh crore target
Day-to-day safety should be part of our lives: PM Modi
Government may allow only commercial mining of coal in future: Secretary
213 railway projects report cost overrun of Rs 1.73 lakh crore
China will deal 'seriously' with North Korea sanctions breaches
India beat South Africa by 7 runs to clinch tour finale and T20I series 2-1
Aged 54, Sridevi passes away following a cardiac arrest in Dubai
Dr Reddy's gets EIR from USFDA for Srikakulam plant
Pharma major Dr Reddy's today said it has received the establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration for its its formulations facility in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh.
The company, without mentioning the contents of the EIR, said the USFDA has maintained OAI (Official Action Indicated) status at its API manufacturing plant in Srikakulam.
The US drug regulator has asked the company for more details, it said.
"FDA has asked us for more details. We are providing those details and continuing to engage with FDA for resolution of pending issues," Dr Reddy's said in a regulatory filing.
An OAI status is equivalent to finding of objectionable conditions at the audit site and also an indicative of regulatory and/or administrative sanctions by FDA.
The USFDA issues an EIR to an establishment that is the subject of an FDA or FDA-contracted inspection when the agency decides to close the inspection.
In April 2017, the company had informed about completion of the audit at its API manufacturing plant in Andhra Pradesh and issuance of two observations by the US drug regulator.
Dr Reddy's had said that it was addressing those issues.
We wind up with a post from the tech sector. Huawei has unveiled its new laptop, the Matebook X Pro. Packed with a 13.9-inch screen with incredibly small bezels, the company has built a tiny webcam that pops up right out from the keyboard. The pricing starts from USD 1,842.
Spike in SC cases where govt is party; note ban, GST possible reasons
The number of cases in the Supreme Court where the Centre is a party has seen a spike in the last one year, with law ministry officials attributing the spurt to the note ban, GST and other taxation issues.
Between January 1 and December 31 last year, 4,229 cases were filed in the top court in which the government was a party as against 3,497 in 2016, according to the latest data from the law ministry.
Officials in the ministry said the spurt could be attributed to a slew of cases on government policies such as demonetisation, the GST regime and taxation issues in the last one year.
In 2014, when the NDA government came to power, the number of such cases was 4,748 but dipped to 3,909 in 2015.
From January 1 to February 22 this year, 859 such cases have already been filed in the apex court.
A number of cases relate to demonetisation, announced in November 2016, GST which came into effect last year and other taxation issues, a ministry functionary said.
According to the data, 3,909 cases where the Union of India is a party were filed between January 1 and December 31, 2015, 4,772 cases in 2013 and 4,149 in 2012.
While there has been a rise in litigation over such matters, the number of law officers representing the Union of India has dwindled.
DRDO successfully flew its Rustom 2 today at its Aeronautical Test Range (ATR) at Chalakere at Chitradurga, according to a PIB statement. "The flight assumes significance due to the fact that this is the first flight in user configuration with higher power engine. All parameters were normal."
Secretary Department of Defence (R&D) & Chairman DRDO S Christopher, Director General of Aeronautical System CP Ramanarayanan, DG Electronics & Communication Systems J Manjula, alongwith senior scientists witnessed the flight and congratulated the Rustom team, the statement said.
Hindcon Chem IPO opens tomorrow to raise Rs 7.73 cr
Chemical products manufacturer Hindcon Chemicals today said its initial public offer (IPO) will open tomorrow to raise up to Rs 7.73 crore.
The company said it will use the proceeds to meet working capital requirements, general corporate purposes and expenses.
The IPO will put to offer 27,60,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each at a cash price of Rs 28 per piece. The issue closes on February 28.
"With several decades of concrete experience in the field, wide range of products and strong R&D back-up, the company is poised for strong growth and well positioned to become a leader in the segment, increase its market share and profitability," Sanjay Goenka, Managing Director and Promoter of the company said in a statement.
In 2016-17, the company's net revenue of operations was Rs 33.94 crore, of which 32.14 per cent came from exports to Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh.
The key product portfolio of Hindcon includes protective waterproofing coatings, sodium silicates, concrete & mortar admixtures, epoxy grouts & mortars, waterproofing compounds, shotcrete aids, remover cleaning compounds, sealants, tile adhesives, among others
Communist Party of China removes two term limit for President Xi Jinping
The ruling Communist Party of China Central Committee today proposed to remove a limit of two consecutive terms for the president and the vice president, paving the way for President Xi Jinping to stay on beyond 2022.
The Central Committee proposed removing the clause that the President and Vice-President "shall serve no more than two consecutive terms" from the country's Constitution, state-run Xinhua news agency reported today.
President Xi, who is also head of the CPC and military, began his second five-year tenure last year, following a national Congress of the CPC.
Xi, 64, was elected as the head of the Party and President in 2013 and later took over as head of the military. (PTI)
India congratulates China on FATF post, hopes Beijing will be balanced
India today congratulated China for becoming the vice chair of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a global body mandated to combat terror financing, and hoped Beijing would "uphold and support" the objective of the watchdog in a balanced and objective way.
In its plenary meeting in Paris on Friday, the FATF extensively deliberated on ways to combat terror financing and money-laundering but did not put Pakistan on its international terror-financing watch list. It gave Islamabad time till June to prepare an action plan against terror groups operating from Pakistan. (PTI)
Taxmen asked to step up collections to meet Rs 10.05 lakh crore target
Faced with a daunting target of Rs 10.05 lakh crore, the apex decision making body for direct taxes CBDT has asked its field officers to step up efforts and put more focus on better performing zones.
In the 2018-19 Budget, the government has hiked the direct tax, which includes personal income tax and corporate tax, collection target to Rs 10.05 lakh crore, from Rs 9.80 lakh crore budgeted initially. (PTI)
PM Modi visits Aurobindo Ashram in Puducherry
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today visited the Sri Aurobindo Ashram here and paid homage to its founder spiritual leader Sri Aurobindo.
After arriving here from Chennai, Modi reached the ashram where he was received by the officials.
He paid floral tributes at the memorial of Aurobindo and meditated for a few minutes.
Later, he interacted with the children of the International School of Education run by the ashram. (PTI)
Day-to-day safety should be part of our lives: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today urged the people to inculcate safety in their day-to-day lives, stressing that India had to become a "risk-conscious" society.
In his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio broadcast, he also said the country was looking beyond the concept of women's development and talking in terms of development being led by women.
Women today were leaders in various spheres of life, he said, calling it a positive step.
Modi also urged women in rural areas to become a part of an initiative for "clean energy and green jobs" through the recently-launched "Gobar dhan" programme under which livestock waste including cow dung in villages would be used to generate clean energy. (PTI)
Government may allow only commercial mining of coal in future: Secretary
The government may in near future scrap the present system of allocating coal mines for captive use and instead only auction mines for commercial use to private as well as foreign companies with a view to boost domestic product and cut imports, a top official said.
The move, which would not just help attract foreign investment but also bring in efficiency and promote competition, follows government's decision of opening up the coal sector to commercial mining by private entities. (PTI)
TV makers to go for price hike of up to 7 percent
Leading TV manufacturers like Sony, LG, Panasonic and Samsung are set to increase prices of their LED/OLED sets by up to 7 per cent to offset impact of increase in customs duty.
Some of them are also expecting a short-term impact on sales and the Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA) has already initiated a dialogue with the government to roll back the duty hike.
Panasonic is going for a hike of 2-7 percent on its range of LED/OLED TVs.
"The increase in the prices of LED/OLED TVs and thereby, an impact on the consumer demand will be imminent with the proposed custom hike. In line, we will be increasing our prices by 2 per cent to 7 percent," Panasonic India Business Head Consumer Electronics Division Sales Neeraj Bahl told PTI.
According to industry sources, Samsung is also planning for a hike of around 5-6 per cent.
When asked about the hike, LG Electronics India Managing Director Ki Wan Kim said there is "no way to avoid it."
However, on being asked about the price increase, he said LG is still working on it. (PTI)
213 railway projects report cost overrun of Rs 1.73 lakh crore
More than three-fifths of the total 349 delayed central projects belong to the railways sector causing a cost overrun of Rs 1.73 lakh crore, according to a report by the statistics ministry.
A total of 213 projects of railways are facing delays due to various reasons, leading to cost overrun of Rs 1.73 lakh crore, the report of the Statistics and Programme Implementation ministry for October 2017 mentioned.
The statistics ministry monitors central sector projects envisaging an expenditure of Rs 150 crore and above each on regular basis.
According to the report, the original cost of these 213 railway projects was Rs 123,103.45 crore. The total anticipated cost of the projects has ballooned to Rs 2,96,496.70 crore now due to delays, which shows overall cost escalation of 140.85 per cent.
The ministry monitored 350 projects of Indian Railways in October this year. (PTI)
Smart city slot for Shillong kept on hold due to polls: Government
The Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has kept on hold the 100th or the final slot of smart cities mission for Shillong, which was recently selected for its inclusion in the scheme, as the city is yet to submit its proposal due to elections in Meghalaya, an official said.
"The 100th slot is kept on hold for Shillong. It is yet to submit the proposal. They are busy in the election. It is expected that the city will submit the proposal after the elections," the ministry official said. (PTI)
China will deal 'seriously' with North Korea sanctions breaches
China will "seriously" deal with any breaches of UN Security Council resolutions on North Korea should they be found, a Chinese official said, soon after the third report this month of a ship-to-ship transfer suspected of violating sanctions.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said yesterday that Beijing still "firmly opposes the US imposing unilateral sanctions and 'long-arm jurisdiction' on Chinese entities or individuals."
China had said Thursday it was "highly concerned" about and was investigating the ship-to-ship transfer Japan reported this past week. (PTI)
India beat South Africa by 7 runs to clinch tour finale and T20I series 2-1
India brought curtains on a highly successful South Africa tour by clinching the Twenty20 series 2-1 with a comfortable seven-run win in the deciding third match at Newlands, on Saturday.
India's challenging tour had started at this very ground on January 5 and it culminated with a convincing win, which came in the absence of skipper Virat Kohli who did not play today's match due to stiff back.
South Africa 165/6 in reply to India's 172/7.
Aged 54, Sridevi passes away following a cardiac arrest in Dubai
Veteran actor Sridevi, who had a glorious career spanning over four decades, passed away, at the age of 54.
The actor, died late in at night due to cardiac arrest in Dubai, where she had gone along with her husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi, to attend her nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding.
In 2013, Sridevi was awarded the Padma Shri, India’s fourth highest civilian honour. She is survived by her husband and two daughters — Jahnvi and Khushi.
Good morning readers! Welcome to Moneycontrol’s live news blog. Stay tuned to this space for the latest updates from the country and across the world.