News highlights: CBI writes to Facebook ,Cambridge Analytica for information on alleged data theft, say reports

Sep 17, 2018 10:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
The strength of the dollar has been impacting all the emerging market currencies, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
Kumar said that the bank boards of these 3 banks will examine the amalgamation proposal. The merger will help improve operational efficiency and customer services.
JUST IN | Dena Bank, Bank of Baroda (BoB) and Vijaya Bank to consider merger to form single entity, but will continue to work independently, says Rajeev Kumar, says Secretary of Department of Financial Servies.
JUST IN | Government drops the draft e-commerce policy. The committee of secretaries will chart out an action plan for the way ahead, according to a CNBC TV 18 report.
JUST IN | The CBI has taken over the investigation from the Mumbai Police in a case involving the hacking of a Union Bank of India Nostro account with Citi Bank , New York City. The case involved an attempt to divert $30.01 million (Rs 201 crore) to a SIinoPac bank account, belonging to unknown people in Hong Kong in July 2016.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that the bank lending before 2008 was Rs 18 lakh crore. He said that the bank lending jumped to Rs 55 lakh crore between 2008 and 2014.
JUST IN | The Congress party in Goa has submitted a letter to the governor, seeking to form a governor following the ailing health of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, according to a tweet from the Hindustan Times.
HDFC Bank has hiked base rates by 20 basis points to 9.15 percent, effective from September 19, 2018
Manipur lynching case: Action taken against a sub-inspector, 3 other officers
Three days after a 26-year-old man was lynched in Imphal West district on suspicion of being a vehicle lifter, police have suspended a sub-inspector and terminated the services of three other officers.
Redington board has approved buyback of over 1.1 crore equity shares at Rs 125 per share.
The HD Kumaraswamy-led Karnataka government has cut the fuel price by Rs 2 per litre in the state, say various media reports.
A massive fire early Sunday gutted the Bagree Market here housing nearly 1,000 business establishments, causing huge losses to traders ahead of the Durga puja festival.
The blaze, which erupted around 2.30 am on the ground floor of the multi-storey building in the congested Canning Street, continues to rage on, the Director General of West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services, Jagmohan, said.
Amazon is investigating allegations that some of its staff sold confidential customer data to third party companies particularly in China, as per a report by The Wall Street Journal.
According to the newspaper, which did not give figures, employees of the online giant sell internal data and other confidential information -- usually through intermediaries -- to merchants who sell their goods on the US giant's website.
Petrol price crosses Rs 82/ltr mark in Delhi, close to 89.5/ltr in Mumbai
The petrol price is marching towards the Rs 90 per litre-mark in Mumbai on the day with an increase of 15 paise per litre. The revised price of petrol was recorded at Rs 89.44/litre. The diesel price also jumped 7 paise per litre and touched Rs 78.33/litre, highest ever in Mumbai, according to a price notification issued by Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).
In Delhi, the petrol price crossed the Rs 82/litre-mark. As per the state-owned oil company, the fuel price shot to Rs 82.06/litre with an increase of 15 paise/litre. The diesel touched Rs 73.78/litre, up 6 paise for a litre from September 16.