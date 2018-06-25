News highlights: Bharat-22 ETF oversubscribed, receives bids worth Rs 15,436 crore

Relief for residents: Delhi HC stays tree-cutting till July 2

In interim relief for residents till July 2, Delhi High Court has asked NBCC to ‘keep your hands off’. The court observed, "Delhi cannot afford this kind of cutting of trees."

One of the petitioners, Anil Sood, told CNN-News18, "NBCC is habitual in flouting the laws. They claim that they will plant the trees and make the Delhi green but they do not specify what is the difference between green cover and tree cover."