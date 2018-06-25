News highlights: Bharat-22 ETF oversubscribed, receives bids worth Rs 15,436 crore

Live now
Jun 25, 2018 09:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Bharat-22 ETF oversubscribed, receives bids worth Rs 15,436 crore
India ranks 19th among 73 nations with $2.6 bn cross-border capital inflow in realty
Indian companies to bid in UAE oil field round
GE selling distributed power unit for $3.25 billion
RBI proposes Board of Management in Urban Co-operative banks
Tata Motors shares plunge over 6%; m-cap drops by Rs 5,283 crore
Gauri Lankesh suspected shooter remanded in judicial custody
INX Media case: CBI moves top court against Karti Chidambaram's bail
Relief for residents: Delhi HC stays tree-cutting till July 2
After split verdict in Madras HC, AIADMK MLAs knock on SC's door
Turkish President Erdogan returns to office with expanded powers
Expect delays in local trains, flights; increase in road traffic: Skymet
Heavy rain in Mumbai, third day in a row
Bharat-22 ETF oversubscribed, receives bids worth Rs 15,436 cr
The second tranche of Bharat-22 Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) saw bids worth Rs 15,436 crore from investors, which is more than twice the amount sought to be raised. The subscriptions are in at 2.57 times of the base issue size of Rs 6,000 crore. The government earlier targeted to mop up Rs 6,000 crore with a green-shoe option of another Rs 2,400 crore.
India ranks 19th among 73 nations with $2.6 bn cross-border capital inflow in realty
India is at the 19th position among 73 countries in terms of attracting cross-border capital into their respective property markets last year, with inflows touching USD 2.6 billion, says a report. The bulk of the inflows came from the US, Canada and Singapore, according to property consultant Knight Frank.
India, Australia agreed for balanced free trade agreement: Commerce Ministry
India and Australia today agreed on a high quality and balanced free trade agreement between the two nations, the commerce ministry said.The negotiation for the pact, officially dubbed as Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) between India and Australia, was started in 2011 to provide fillip to trade and investments between the countries.
Indian companies to bid in UAE oil field round
Indian oil companies will team up with UAE-based energy firms to jointly bid for oil blocks in the UAE, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said today. "In the next bidding round, Indian companies will bid jointly with UAE-based companies like Mubadala," he told reporters after meeting the Gulf nation's visiting Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
GE selling distributed power unit for $3.25 billion
GE is selling its distributed power unit to Advent International for USD 3.25 billion as it continues to shed businesses. The deal includes distributed power's Jenbacher and Waukesha engines and manufacturing sites in Austria, Canada and the US.
RBI proposes Board of Management in Urban Co-operative banks
The RBI today proposed that all Urban Co-operative Banks (UCBs) having deposits of over Rs 100 crore will have to set up a Board of Management within one year to promote professional management in the banks.
Tata Motors shares plunge over 6%; m-cap drops by Rs 5,283 crore
The shares of Tata Motors slumped over 6 percent today, wiping out Rs 5,283 crore from its market valuation amid concerns over auto tariff threat by the US. The stock dropped 5.94 per cent to settle at Rs 289.85 on BSE.
BSE, NSE create new framework to short stocks for surveillance
The leading stock exchanges the BSE and the NSE have put in place a new framework to shortlist and review stocks under enhanced surveillance measures.
Public sector enterprises and public sector banks will be excluded from the process of shortlisting of securities under additional surveillance measures (ASM), the exchanges said in separate circulars.
PolicyBazaar raises more than $200 million led by SoftBank Vision Fund
ETechAces Marketing and Consulting, which operates PolicyBazaar.com, today said it has raised over USD 200 million, led by SoftBank Vision Fund. The series F round also saw participation from existing investors, including InfoEdge (Naukri.com), a statement said.
Gauri Lankesh suspected shooter remanded in judicial custody
Parshuram Waghmare, the suspected shooter in the Gauri Lankesh murder case, is remanded in judicial custody till the 27 July, according to a CNN News 18 tweet.
INX Media case: CBI moves top court against Karti Chidambaram's bail
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday moved the Supreme Court against bail granted to Karti Chidambaram by Delhi High Court in connection with the INX media case. The Delhi High Court had in May granted bail to Karti Chidambaram, son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, in the case with a bond of Rs 10 lakh.
BREAKING: Monsoon session of Parliament to be held from July 18 to August 10. It will comprise 18 working days.
Relief for residents: Delhi HC stays tree-cutting till July 2
In interim relief for residents till July 2, Delhi High Court has asked NBCC to ‘keep your hands off’. The court observed, "Delhi cannot afford this kind of cutting of trees."
One of the petitioners, Anil Sood, told CNN-News18, "NBCC is habitual in flouting the laws. They claim that they will plant the trees and make the Delhi green but they do not specify what is the difference between green cover and tree cover."
After split verdict in Madras HC, AIADMK MLAs knock on SC's door
Supreme Court agrees to hear a plea filed by 18 AIADMK MLAs on June 27, against their disqualification by Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker. The Madras High Court had passed a split verdict in the case on June 14.
Turkish President Erdogan returns to office with expanded powers
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was returned to office with expanded powers, the country's electoral board said Sunday, brushing aside opposition claims that the results were incomplete. Sadi Guven, the head of the Supreme Election Council, said 97.7 percent of votes in the presidential race had been counted and Erdogan had received an "absolute majority."
Unofficial results from the state-run Anadolu Agency showed Erdogan with 52.5 percent of the vote and his main rival Muharrem Ince at 30.7 percent. Kurdish candidate Selahattin Demirtas, who ran his campaign from jail while awaiting trial on terrorism-related charges, was garnering 8.4 percent. Former Interior Minister Meral Aksener, who broke away from Turkey's main nationalist party over its support for Erdogan, received 7.3 percent of the vote.
Seychelles President in India
President of the Republic of Seychelles, Danny Faure, received a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. He was received by President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival.