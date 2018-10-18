News highlights: Antigua and Barbuda 'examining' Mehul Choksi's extradition request, says MEA

Live now
Oct 18, 2018 10:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
ED issues notice to NDTV for FEMA violations amounting to over Rs 4,000 crore
Congress releases first list of candidates for phase one of Chhattisgarh polls
ONGC says finances are sound; no issues with salary payments
Zika cases rise to 106 in Rajasthan
Aadhaar authentication to withdraw LPG subsidy at micro-ATMs to continue: UIDAI
British Prime Minister Theresa May says post-Brexit transition could be extended
MFs pump Rs 11,000-cr in equities last fortnight; FPIs bearish stance continues
China's JD.com unwraps FedEx-style parcel business to bolster sales
Truck rams into Rajdhani Express in MP; 2 train coaches derail
US Congressman seeks immediate designation of Pak as state sponsor of terrorism
UK, EU agree to take more Brexit time after no-result summit
Japan exports fall for first time since 2016 as trade war fears mount
ED issues notice to NDTV for FEMA violations amounting to over Rs 4,000 crore
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a show cause notice to private television news channel NDTV for alleged violations of the forex law amounting to over Rs 4,000 crore. "The investigation showed FEMA contraventions relating to receipt of foreign direct investment by NDTV to the extent of Rs 1,637 crore and the other relating to overseas investments to the tune of RS 2,732 crore," according to a statement. The show cause notice, issued under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).
That's all for today, readers. Thanks for staying on with our coverage of the day's action. Your enthusiasm encourages us to better our coverage every day. Do come back tomorrow for more news, views and insights.
Congress releases first list of candidates for phase one of Chhattisgarh polls
The Congress on October 18 released its first list of 12 candidates for the first phase of assembly elections in Chhattisgarh on November 12. Seven sitting MLAs figure in the party's list for these 12 seats which lie in the Naxal-affected Bastar region.
NDTV has been sued by the Reliance ADA Group for Rs 10,000 crore in connection for their coverage of the Rafale deal, according to a tweet by CEO of NDTV group Suparna Singh.
ONGC says finances are sound; no issues with salary payments
State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) Thursday said its finances are as sound as ever and is generating enough revenues to meet all its capital and operating expenditures as well as any additional merit-based requirement. Debunking reports of the company had to avail overdraft facility to pay salaries to its employees, ONGC Director (Finance) Subhash Kumar said ONGC continues to be on a "sound financial position" and is meeting all of its Rs 32,077 crore budgeted expenditure for 2018-19 fiscal year.
Zika cases rise to 106 in Rajasthan
The number of people infected with Zika virus rose to 106 in Rajasthan. Of the total affected people, 25 are pregnant women. The six new Zika cases confirmed on October 18 were from Jaipur and two neighbouring districts. In view of the rising cases, the Centre on Wednesday rushed an Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) team to the state to intensify vector control measures.
Aadhaar authentication to withdraw LPG subsidy at micro-ATMs to continue: UIDAI
Aadhaar-issuing authority UIDAI said on October 18 said that the LPG subsidy and other government payments can continue to be withdrawn by beneficiaries using Aadhaar authentication at micro-ATMs at their doorstep. The legal opinion on the Supreme Court verdict that restricted the use of the national biometric ID Aadhaar has stated that banks can continue with Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS) facility uninterruptedly to help beneficiaries of government schemes withdraw their entitlement smoothly at their doorsteps.
British Prime Minister Theresa May says post-Brexit transition could be extended
May stated that her cabinet is considering an European Union proposal that would keep Britain bound to the bloc's rules for more than two years after it leaves, an idea that angers her pro-Brexit critics in the UK. At present the two sides say Britain will remain inside the EU single market, and subject to the bloc's regulations, from the day it leaves on March 29 until December 2020, to give time for new trade relations to be set up.
The H1-B issue is important for us. We have taken up the matter with the US side. It was also taken up during India-US 2+2 meeting. The US has taken measures to prevent misuse of this program. The idea is to continue engagement on this matter: Raveesh Kumar, MEA (ANI)
We have made our expectations known to the US side. United States Secretary of State Pompeo has said that the sanctions on Iran are not to hurt India: Raveesh Kumar, MEA on US sanctions against Iran (ANI)
BREAKING | Former Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand Chief Minister ND Tiwari passed away in New Delhi at 93.
MFs pump Rs 11,000-cr in equities last fortnight; FPIs bearish stance continues
Mutual fund houses have made investments of over Rs 11,000 crore in domestic equities in the first two weeks of this month despite volatility in the stock markets, even as foreign investors pulled out a massive Rs 19,000 crore.
This comes following a net infusion of Rs 11,600 crore in equities by the fund managers and a net withdrawal of Rs 10,825 crore from stocks by FPIs in September, latest data available with the markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and depositories showed. (PTI)
Union Minister Maneka Gandhi said, "I wrote to every political party president, requesting them to start internal complaints committee. I think there are six national parties and about 90 smaller parties. It's an office, hundreds of women work there and I expect a more condusive atmosphere for them."
Sri Lanka reverses $300-million China housing deal ahead of PM's India visit
Sri Lanka has reversed a decision to award a $300-million housing deal to China in favour of a joint venture with an Indian company, the government said, ahead of a visit by the prime minister to its South Asian neighbour. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will meet his counterpart Narendra Modi on Saturday in New Delhi, the Indian capital, for talks.
China's JD.com unwraps FedEx-style parcel business to bolster sales
Chinese e-commerce firm JD.com said on Thursday it would add a FedEx-style parcel delivery service to its e-commerce offerings, a move which could help the firm leverage its network of warehouses and drivers to bolster flagging profits.
The shift pits JD.com into greater competition with major rival Alibaba Group Holding's Cainiao network, as well as dedicated domestic parcel delivery firms such as ZTO Express and YTO Express Group Co. (Reuters)
JUST IN | Hearing in the criminal defamation case filed by MJ Akbar against journalist Priya Ramani has begun at Delhi's Patiala House Court. His lawyer Geeta Luthra says "Priya Ramani has tweeted defamatory tweets against the complainant. Her second tweet was clearly defamatory and liked by around 1200 people." (ANI)
JUST IN | Senior Advocate Geeta Luthra is appearing for MJ Akbar in the criminal defamation case. He had filed a criminal defamation case in Delhi's Patiala House Court against journalist Priya Ramani. The hearing will begin shortly.
JUST IN | Punjab CM Amarinder Singh met PM Modi today to discuss compensation to farmers in lieu of stubble burning He also urged for his intervention to ensure settlement of Rs 31,000 crore cash credit limit gap and assistance for the preparation of 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Guru Nanak Dev ji.
Truck rams into Rajdhani Express in MP; 2 train coaches derail
Passengers of the New Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express had a narrow escape Thursday when a speeding truck rammed into it, resulting in derailment of two of its coaches at a railway crossing in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district, officials said. The truck driver died on the spot in the accident but
no casualty of any train passenger was reported, they said.
US Congressman seeks immediate designation of Pak as state sponsor of terrorism
A top Republican lawmaker has urged the Trump administration to immediately designate Pakistan as a state sponsor of terrorism and terminate its non-NATO ally status, asserting that Islamabad consistently defends Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed and condemns US' counterterrorism efforts. Congressman Ted Poe said in the House of Representatives that Pakistan will not receive any financial support from the US if terrorists continue to live safely in the country. (PTI)