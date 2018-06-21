News anchor breaks down reporting about babies being separated from parents at US border

MSNBC television host, Rachel Maddow was unable to hold her tears back while reading a report from Associated Press about US administration officials separating babies and infants from their parents and sending them to tender-age shelters in South Texas.

As per a report by The Washington Post, Maddow started reading out the report from Associated Press but could barely make it through the first few sentences before visibly breaking down in tears. After a few failed attempts at continuing to read the report, she said, “I think I’m going to have to hand this off” as she shifted her duties of the show to co-host Lawrence O’Donnell.

Justin Baragona, Editor with Mediaite tweeted, ‘Rachel Maddow chokes up and cries on air as she struggles to deliver news that migrant babies and toddlers have been sent to "tender age" shelters.’

Resonating the emotions and feelings of most Americans, Rachel was unable to read the story any further. After the show, she tweeted, ‘Ugh, I'm sorry. If nothing else, it is my job to actually be able to speak while I'm on TV. What I was trying to do -- when I suddenly couldn't say/do anything.’

She then tweeted the entire Associated Press story that she couldn’t read and concluded her tweet by saying ‘Again, I apologize for losing it there for a moment. Not the way I intended that to go, not by a mile.’

The Twitterati empathised with Maddow’s sentiments towards the story.



No apologies necessary Rachel; real Americans cried right with you. We're still crying, but we're lacing up our boots too. We're in a war and I think we're just beginning to understand that. Time to step it up, folks, We either stop them now, or we lose everything. Forever.

— PapaNez (@NezPapa) June 20, 2018

One of the users tweeted



If you haven’t seen this clip of Rachel Maddow breaking into tears when trying to report on infant immigrants being sent to “Tender Age” camps, please do so now. President Trump, this is what these atrocities do to people who actually have hearts!!

pic.twitter.com/KGZe7dUMYN — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) June 20, 2018





Tonight Rachel Maddow burst into tears when reporting the sad plight of the parentless children that our hearltless President edicted and refuses to rescind.

— carl reiner (@carlreiner) June 20, 2018