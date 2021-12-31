MARKET NEWS

New Year's Eve: 'DJ lockup' performance for drunk drivers in Assam, say cops

New Year's Eve 2021: Assam Police said in a tweet that "stag entry” is allowed.

Moneycontrol News
December 31, 2021 / 09:12 AM IST
New Year's Eve 2021: Assam Police says it’s a “free entry” for rash drivers, drunk drivers and other eligible violators.

Assam Police has come out with a quirky way to warn people against drunk and rash driving on New Year’s Eve, drawing parallels to a classic New Year’s Eve party. The warning, designed like a night club’s ad for a New Year’s Eve party, says, “This New Year’s Eve, try not to be our guests.”

Assam Police says it’s a “free entry” for rash drivers, drunk drivers and other eligible violators.

The highlight of the ‘party’ for violators is a special performance by “DJ Lockup” aka the humble lock-up cell in a police station. On the menu are “copcake”, an obvious word-play on cupcake and other desserts in their “custard-y”.

The police went a step further in a tweet, saying “stag entry” is allowed.

“If your New Year's Eve plans include drunk and/or rash driving, this invitation is for you. PS - Stag entry allowed,” the tweet reads.

Meanwhile, the Assam Transport Department has started a special drive across the state to enforce various safety regulations to prevent accidents in and around the New Year celebrations, a senior official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI on Wednesday. Assam has already witnessed more than 6,800 accidents, in which over 2,800 people have lost their lives in 2021. This has forced the state administration to vow to have accident-free celebrations on December 31.

The New Year’s Eve this year comes in the shadow of the fast-rising COVID-19 cases in India and other countries, amid the fear of the Omicron variant of the virus. Many states and cities have imposed restrictions, such as night curfews to control crowds. And so, ushering in the new year in a restaurant or a pub may not be possible.

Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 6,20,573 on Thursday as 101 more people tested positive for the infection while two fresh fatalities pushed the death count to 6,164.
