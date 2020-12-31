New Year's Eve celebrations | Mumbai Police's response to partyholics on Twitter goes viral: Here are some quirky replies

File image: People record fireworks on mobile phones at the Gateway of India monument on New Year's Day in Mumbai, India on January 1, 2020. (Image: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas)

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the night curfew, the Mumbai Police's social media unit has come up with quirky replies to people who seek to celebrate New Year's Eve in a grandeur style.

The Mumbai Police has barred the booking of boats, banquet halls, etc for parties on December 31st night. Apart from this, large gatherings at Gateway of India, Marine Drive, and other popular places in Mumbai are banned. However, movements of people -- maintaining social distancing norms -- will be monitored.

New Year’s Eve celebration in Mumbai: What is allowed and what not

Among other things happening this year is Mumbai Police's friendly approach in which they are advising people to take consent of their female friends before visiting their residences at night.

In one of the quirky replies, Mumbai Police advised a person who wished to visit his female friend's house after 11 pm.

We hope you have taken her consent else we have an alternate accommodation for the night in mind for you! #ConsentMatters #SafetyFirstOn31st https://t.co/nKbdA64rOF

— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 31, 2020

Also, the police also made it clear that consent is the basic requirement and no compromise should be made on it.



Among other social media messages, the Mumbai Police even derived new meaning to BYOB. Here's what it means:

And the last one, in which Mumbai Police advised people to meet their friends online.

Though the night curfew is in place, Mumbai Police has not restricted gatherings of people post 11 pm as long as these are small groups with a limited number of people who can maintain social distancing. But the limit to the number of people hasn't been fixed.