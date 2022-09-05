New UK PM Liz Truss promises 'bold action' to grow the economy

As a child, Liz Truss marched in demonstrations against Conservative Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. As an adult, she came to admire Britain's first female leader. Now, the 47-year-old foreign secretary could become Britain's third female prime minister. (Image: AP)

Liz Truss, who on September 5 defeated Rishi Sunak to be the next prime minister of the UK, has her task cut out as the country battles red-hot inflation and stares at hard long winter with spiralling energy costs.

"My friends, we need to show that we will deliver over the next two years," Truss, who will be appointed PM on September 6, said in her victory speech after beating the former chancellor of the exchequer Sunak to lead the ruling Conservative Party.

Truss, who bagged 81,326 votes against Sounak’s 60,399, said, "I will deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow our economy. I will deliver on the energy crisis, dealing with people's energy bills, but also dealing with the long term issues we have on energy supply."

"I am honoured to be elected Leader of the Conservative Party. Thank you for putting your trust in me to lead and deliver for our great country. I will take bold action to get all of us through these tough times, grow our economy, and unleash the United Kingdom’s potential," she tweeted.

The election came at a time when the country faces a cost of living crisis, industrial unrest and a recession. Truss faces a long, costly and difficult to-do list, which opposition lawmakers say is the result of 12 years of poor Conservative government. Several have called for an early election, something Truss has said she will not allow.

"I also want to thank our outgoing leader, my friend, Boris Johnson. Boris, you got Brexit done. You crushed Jeremy Corbyn. You rolled out the vaccine and you stood up to Vladimir Putin. You are admired from Kyiv to Carlisle...We will deliver a great victory for the Conservative Party in 2024," Truss said in her first speech after the elections. The Johnson loyalist was referring to the 2024 national election.

Congratulating Truss, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz tweeted, "Congratulations on your new role, @trussliz! I am looking forward to our cooperation in these challenging times. The UK and Germany will continue to work closely together - as partners and friends."



Furthermore, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also took to Twitter to congratulate UK's PM-elect, highlighting India-UK strong ties.



Congratulations @trussliz for being chosen to be the next PM of the UK. Confident that under your leadership, the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will be further strengthened. Wish you the very best for your new role and responsibilities.

"Congratulations @trussliz for being chosen to be the next PM of the UK. Confident that under your leadership, the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will be further strengthened. Wish you the very best for your new role and responsibilities," PM Modi tweeted.

Truss, 47, had emerged as a contender for the prime ministerial role after Boris Johnson agreed to step down following a string of scandals that mauled his credibility.

Truss' key challenger in the Tory leadership race was Sunak, who was initially leading in the surveys but Truss later took the lead as the race boiled down to the two of them.

Truss is the third woman to be the UK PM after Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May.

