New UGC regulations announced to improve standards of higher education sector

In order to improve standards of the higher education sector, a number of new rules were announced on Wednesday as part of the new University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations to "attract and retain the best quality teachers and other academic staff in universities and colleges".

The much-debated Academic Performance Indicator (API), that used to assess teacher performance, now stands scrapped, reports The BusinessLine.

It has been replaced by a new simplified teacher evaluation grading system with research score added for universities to improve research output.

“The objective is to improve quality of higher education. Secondly, we want good teachers to continue to be part of the profession,” Union Minister for Human Resources Development (HRD) Prakash Javadekar said at a press conference.

He added that incentives to teachers as provided in the earlier Regulations of 2010 and subsequent amendments have been retained. They include incentives for M Phil/PhD. According to the new regulations, there will be a provision for promotion in colleges up to professor level for the first time.



Special provision for recruitment of assistant professors in universities and colleges from PhD degree holders from a university/institution in the top 500 global rankings.



One-month induction programme will be mandatory for newly recruited assistant professors.



From July 1, 2021, PhD will be compulsory for promotion to assistant professor, as per the new regulations.



Up to 10 percent of the existing sanctioned strength of professors in universities shall be appointed as senior professors. These senior professors will be appointed through direct recruitment and through promotion under Career Advancement Scheme.



Research clusters will be created in universities within the state for sharing research facilities, skills and infrastructure to ensure optimal utilization of resources and creating synergies among higher education institutions.



In order to promote sports, a special category of medal winners in Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games in eligibility criteria for assistant director/college director, physical education and sports and deputy director, physical education and sports in universities has been made.

The HRD ministry has approved the new regulations, which includes: