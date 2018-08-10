New software to check illegal sale of water via tankers launched in Jaipur

In an attempt to stop black marketing of water in Jaipur, the Public Health and Engineering Department (PHED) has developed a software that restricts illegal sale of water through tankers. Being used for the past month, the software is named "PHED Console Track".

The decision to work on the software, according to Times of India, was because of rising complaints received by the department in the city regarding illegal sale of water by contractors in the black market.

The software works on one time password (OTP) system, wherein a user places an order for a water tanker, an OTP is sent to the user, which needs to be given to the water tanker driver. The driver will be able to supply water only upon receiving the OTP. This will benefit the user as a complaint can be registered against the tanker driver, if the water is not delivered on time.

As a prerequisite, the water tanker drivers should own a smartphone to use the software. Tenders of the software were submitted a few months back and drivers are being trained to use the software.

Elaborating on the software, the Additional Chief Engineer of PHED Dinesh Saini said, “ We were already tracking the tankers through GPS system but with the help of OTP system it can be properly monitored. The software was ready two months back but we chose not to implement it in the summers so that it will not create a panic. It is not fully implemented but slowly all the drivers will use the software.”

Tankers are used to supply water in the city in areas where direct pipelines are not accessible. Around 319 water tankers are being currently supplied in various areas of Jaipur with the maximum being supplied to Kha Nagoriyan area, which is considered a dark zone with no groundwater.