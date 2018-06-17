'New India 2022' document will be ready in a month, says NITI Aayog

The development agenda for 'New India 2022'would be finalised in a month or so after seeking comments from states, NITI Aayog said.

The government think tank has been working on the strategy document for a while.

"Developed agenda for New India 2022 is still being revised. It was not presented in today's NITI's Governing Council meeting...We want the document to reflect ground realities," Rajiv Kumar, the Vice Chairman of the NITI Aayog said when asked as to why it was not taken up at the fourth meeting of the Council.

When pressed further NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said, "Development plan (document) is almost ready, it will be sent to states soon for comments. We needed more consultation. It will be finalised in one and half months."

The Aayog had earlier planned to come out with three documents— a three-year action agenda, seven-year medium term strategy paper and a 15-year vision document.

In a presentation last year, it had said the foundation for freedom from six problems, poverty, dirt, corruption, terrorism, casteism and communalism will be laid by 2022 when India celebrates 75 years of independence.