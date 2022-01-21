MARKET NEWS

New airport rule: Number of handbags per passenger reduced

As per the notification, the rule is for all the domestic flights in India.

Moneycontrol News
January 21, 2022 / 12:12 PM IST
Representative image

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) on January 21 has reduced the number of handbags per passenger to one in order to reduce congestion and security threat at airport.

As per the notification, the rule is for all the domestic flights in India.

As per BCAS AVSEC Circular, "No passenger should be permitted to carry more than one hand bag other than those items already listed in the circular including lady's bag. However, it has been seen that passenger on an average carries 02-03 Nos of hand bags to the screening point. This has led to increased clearance time as well as delays, congestion in PESC point and inconvenience to passengers. It is therefore felt that enforcement of the aforesaid Circulars must be ensured by all stakeholders / airlines."

Airline may be made responsible and depute staff to guide pax, check and verify their hand bag status etc, before allowing the passenger for Pre-embarkation security checks, it said.

"All airlines may be directed suitably to inform pax and to display 'one hand bag rule' on their tickets / boarding passes very conspicuously," the order stated.
Tags: #aviation #Current Affairs #flights #India
