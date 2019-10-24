Nevasa Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Nevasa Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Nevasa is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Ahmednagar district. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste category.

Below is the Maharashtra Poll Nevasa Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Voter turnout was 74.54% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 76.92% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Balasaheb Alias Dadasaheb Damodhar Murkute won this seat by a margin of 4659 votes, which was 2.61% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 178309 votes.

Gadakh Shankarrao Yashwantrao won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 21486 votes. NCP polled 171078 votes, 53.44% of the total votes polled.