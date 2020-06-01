App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 09:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

China had earlier today said that the overall situation at the border with India was "stable and controllable".

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In an exclusive interview with Network18 Group Editor-In-Chief Rahul Joshi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke about tensions with China and reiterated the the government won't be on the backfoot during talks.

"We can't take the issue of LAC lightly," he told CNN-News 18. "The government will not compromise one bit on this issue. We are dealing with this both militarily and diplomatically."

China had earlier today said that the overall situation at the border with India was "stable and controllable", and both the countries have "unimpeded" communication channels to resolve the issues through dialogue and consultations.

The comments by the Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian came in the backdrop of the continuing standoff between the militaries of India and China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Several areas along the LAC in Ladakh and North Sikkim have seen major military build-up by both the Indian and Chinese armies over the past couple of weeks.

First Published on Jun 1, 2020 09:03 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

