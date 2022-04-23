Netflix plunge, mask mandate reversal in US: The week in 5 cartoons from around the world

Streaming giant Netflix saw a dramatic drop in the value of its shares this week. The rise in competition and suspension of services in Russia in response to its war on Ukraine have been cited as reasons for the platform’s plunge. After decades of growth, Netflix is now losing subscribers.

For Ukraine, it has been three months of loss and devastation. Russia continues its brutal attacks, reducing once-bustling cities to rubble.

In the United States, a federal judge has declared as void, the national mandate to wear masks on airplanes and other public transport vehicles. The US Department of Justice has filed an appeal to overturn it.

See how these developments have been illustrated by cartoonists.

Michael Ramirez Ramirez' cartoon illustrates Netflix's stunning reversal of fate in a world obsessed with streaming. It shows a man telling his partner: “We may have binged-watched every show.”

She responds: “My parents used to do this thing called going outside.”

Ann Telnaes

The Washington Post cartoonist's sketch on the overturning of the mask mandate shows a captain announcing mid-flight that passengers need not wear masks anymore. While some jubilantly take masks off, other concerned-looking passengers keep them on.

Sandeep Adhwaryu

Adhwaryu’s cartoon for The Times of India illustrates China’s harsh Covid-containment measures. Reports have emerged of officials in Shanghai knocking down doors of homes and forcing citizens into quarantine.

The Spectator's cover

The cartoon illustrates illustrates Boris Johnson's leadership crisis in the wake of the partygate scandal.

