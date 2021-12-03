Watch: Bizarre video shows passengers pushing plane off Nepal airport runway

Nepal: Passengers were seen pushing the Tara Air plane in Bajura. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @PLA_samrat)

Bizarre scenes unfolded at an airport in Nepal where passengers were seen pushing an aircraft in the middle of a runway. A viral video shows over a dozen people pushing the aircraft with all their might.

The incident reportedly took place on Wednesday at the domestic airport in Bajura, a district in Sudurpashchim Province in western Nepal, over 7,000 km from capital Kathmandu.

It all began when passengers were waiting to catch a flight at the airport. Their plane was due to land at the airport but was unable to do so because another plane, Tara Air's 9N AVE, was stuck smack in the middle of the runway , thanks to a flat tyre, reported Nepal News

The other plane landed only after the on-ground passengers pushed the Tara Air carrier off the runway and took it to the taxiway.

The video, which has over 55,000 views, shows people pushing the white and green aircraft off the runway, which is surrounded by hills. The small plane had landed at Bajura Airport from Simkot in Humla district of the landlocked country’s Karnali province, according to Nepal News.

Tara Air is a subsidiary of Nepal’s Yeti Airlines.