Nepal announces newly measured height of Mount Everest

The newly measured height of Mount Everest is 8,848.86 metres, and it continues to be the tallest mountain on the Earth.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 8, 2020 / 02:30 PM IST
The Nepal government decided to measure the exact height of Mount Everest amid debates that there might have been a change in its height due to various reasons, including the devastating earthquake of 2015.

The Government of Nepal announced on December 8 that the newly measured height of Mount Everest is 8,848.86 metres as Mount Everest continues to be the tallest mountain on the Earth.

The Nepal government decided to measure the exact height of the mountain amid debates that the height of 8,848 metres might not be the actual height, due to various reasons, including the devastating earthquake of 2015.

The department had started measuring the height of the Everest two years ago.

While deploying Nepali officials and experts to re-measure the mountain's height, the Government of Nepal also coordinated with China in its domestic efforts. During Chinese President Xi Jinping's Nepal visit in 2019, both the nations signed an agreement to jointly announce the height of the world's tallest peak.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #Mount Everest #Nepal #world
first published: Dec 8, 2020 02:30 pm

