NEP 2020: No room for 'rattafication and vomit' in exams anymore, says BJP's JP Nadda

Talking about the National Education Policy (NEP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on September 5 said during their times, they would do 'rattafication' or memorise without really understanding and 'vomit', in other words write, in exam halls 'whatever we knew'.

"But under New Education Policy, there is no room for 'rattafication' but one needs to worry about conceptual knowledge and critical analysis," Nadda said while making a point about the prevalent education system in India.

The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 29 gave its nod to the National Education Policy (NEP). Consequently, the Human Resource Development Ministry has been renamed as the Ministry of Education.

Also Read: All your questions about NEP 2020 answered

The National Education Policy 2020 proposes far-reaching changes in the system of education not only in India. It also wants a self-sufficient domestic ranking system for Indian educational institutes.

Under the new system, flexibility will be given to students both in choosing the subjects for education as well as in the entry and exit in college degree programmes. Emphasis will also be given on local languages as medium of instruction in schools.

Also Read: What NEP 2020 will mean for students

Nadda, while addressing a meeting of party's Odisha executive committee, also spoke about the government's handling of the pandemic, and said that while PM Modi took decisive action by imposing a lockdown, he also handled the economic issues through several programmes such as the 'Garib Kalyan Yojna' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.